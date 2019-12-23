HyperIce Pro Cold Compression Therapy Utility Wrap GET IT!

Designed in collaboration with the world’s best athletes, the HyperIce Wrap is a portable ice compression device that harnesses the power of real ice plus compression, to reduce inflammation and relieve pain better than traditional methods. Designed to fit your ankle, elbow, wrist, or shin.

Get It: Pick up the HyperIce Pro Cold Compression Therapy Utility Wrap ($75) at FSA Store

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!