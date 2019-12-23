Lightstim Pain Therapy GET IT!

LED light therapy is a natural way to ease pain while aiding in your body’s recovery process. LightStim emits warm and soothing light energy, FDA-proven to temporarily relieve arthritic pain, muscle and joint pain and stiffness, as well as increase blood circulation. Use it for post-workout soreness, accidents, and sports injuries, backaches, and stiffness.

Get It: Pick up LightStim ($249) at FSA Store

