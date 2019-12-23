Oska Pulse Electromagnetic Massage Unit GET IT!

A non-drug solution to pain relief that uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to increase circulation, reduce inflammation and improve mobility, the Oska Pulse emits a unique series of Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields at precise frequencies targeted on four key tissue types resulting in increased circulation, reduced inflammation, improved mobility, and relieved pain.

Get It: Pick up the Oska Pulse Electromagnetic Massage Unit ($400) at FSA Store

