RockTape RockFloss Compression Latex Muscle Wrap GET IT!

RockFloss can help you move better and with less pain. A simple, latex, elastic band that fits easily in your gym bag or backpack, it’s easy, convenient, and reusable. Unglue sticky and stiff muscles, reduce muscle and joint pain, and improve flexibility with compression and fascial shearing. Two inches wide by seven feet long.

Get It: Pick up RockTape RockFloss Compression Latex Muscle Wrap ($36) at FSA Store

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!