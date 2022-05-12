2022 Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Recovery: 12 Athlete Must-Haves

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Pain is a reality of life. Emotional pain is inevitable, muscle pain is unavoidable if you’re focused on your health, and pain related to health issues is inevitable if you neglect your health. There is pain associated with discipline and pain associated with gains. Pain is a constant companion of life, and although that’s not something you can change, you can change how you deal with it. While on some occasions, pharmacological interventions may be required, for daily relief, CBD can produce impressive results.

Finding the best CBD gummies in an endless sea of ever-emerging CBD companies is unnecessarily tricky. Below, we highlight 12 companies that know what they’re doing to produce the best CBD gummies. The formulas are potent, including options for pure CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and full spectrum CBD gummies. There are plenty of CBD gummies for pain in different flavors, potencies, and formulations. We vetted these companies and share a bit about why we like them, what you can expect from the gummy formulas, and what customers have to say about them.

Our Top 12 CBD Gummies for Pain & Athletic Recovery

CBDfx has a singular mission, and that’s to make high-quality, effective CBD products available to both new and experienced users alike. They were founded in 2014 and continue with their obsession to make the products they want to see in the world and for themselves.

Pros:

Save up to 25% off with discount codes

All-natural ingredients

Organic, vegan, and gluten-free

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Some customers reported a slight hemp aftertaste (which is only an issue for some)

About the Gummies for Pain Relief

CBDfx offers CBD gummies in their original formula, in addition to five other variations with different therapeutic benefits, including multivitamins for men. The original formula contains broad spectrum CBD, and they’re made with all-natural, vegan ingredients. They have a tasty mixed berry flavor. Use these to enjoy the calming wellness and relaxation benefits of CBD whenever you need a little extra help.

They work best when you incorporate them into your daily routine. The bottle contains 60 gummies, a month’s supply, each serving containing 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

What Customers Say

Customers love CBDfx products, and those who started with the original formula have moved on to try some of the other products CBDfx offers. These include high-potency topicals for aches and pains, a wide variety of edibles, and even CBD products for dogs and cats. The original formula is described as having a pleasant flavor and consistency, delivering a calming effect that also helps with sleep quality.

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of people from Colorado who wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of others. They began the #CBDMovement, and today they continue with their mission to make access to CBD products easier. Plus, they focus on widespread education to reduce industry stigmas and empower their customers to make the best decision for their health and wellness.

They use the latest industry research to extract plant compounds and vital nutrients—all so their customers have reliable products to turn to.

Pros:

Subscribe to get 30% off

US Hemp Authority Certified

Third-party lab tested

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Only orders over $75 and subscriptions qualify for free shipping

About the Gummies

CBDistillery offers strawberry flavored CBD gummies that contain 30 mg of full-spectrum CBD per gummy. These are lightly sugar-coated and include an array of cannabinoids, flavonoids, other plant compounds, and natural hemp terpenes.

Together, these elements work to multiply the health benefits of CBD via the “entourage effect.” Turn to these when you need extra relief and help with relaxation. Simply chew and enjoy.

What Customers Say

Customers report that these are easy to use and don’t require any measuring like CBD oil. Some CBD products may have a strong hemp aftertaste, but these taste great! Some people use them for help with sleep and find that it aids with sufficient relaxation before bedtime. Others prefer these gummies as a dependable product that keeps them active and recovering well during rest days.

Everyone should have the ability to mellow out, feel confident, and have fun. Sometimes, life gets in the way, but Sunday Scaries is all about keeping it real with products that improve your quality of life.

Founded by two dudes that feel your pain, Sunday Scaries is all about giving you a hand on difficult days so you can enjoy more laughter and less pain.

Pros:

Extra-strength formula

Save 20% when you subscribe

Trade your email for extra discounts

Free shipping on orders over $48

Cons:

Product sells out on occasion due to high demand

About the Gummies

Sunday Scaries offers extra-strength CBD-infused gummies. They contain 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy, and the bottle comes with assorted flavors. Anytime you feel like your life is getting overrun with stress, turn to these CBD gummies to help you chill out.

What Customers Say

Customers turn to these CBD gummies as the perfect counterpart for on-the-go, hectic lifestyles. Whether it’s kids screaming in the backseat, an important work meeting, or the aftermath of leg day, these gummies help keep you calm and collected, especially because they’re potent.

A licensed compounding pharmacist founded Green Roads. When they talk about pharmacist-formulated CBD products, they’re serious. In fact, they focus on education, highlighting CBD University on their website. This is a resource for new and seasoned CBD users to learn how to pick the right product and understand the difference between broad spectrum CBD, full spectrum CBD, and CBD isolates.

Pros:

Subscribe and save

Gluten-free

20% off your first purchase

Pharmacist-formulated

Cons:

No trial subscriptions (but you can cancel at any time)

About the CBD Gummies

The extra strength CBD relax bears that Green Roads offers contain CBD isolates, are independently lab tested and are completely gluten-free. They are, of course, pharmacist formulated and include an assortment of fruit flavors like blue raspberry and green apple. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, and it can be taken at any time during the day when you need some support.

What Customers Say

Customers love these. They taste fantastic, they are reminiscent of childhood snacks, and they do what they’re supposed to do. They deliver those calming, relaxing, soothing effects but without any kind of drowsiness or psychotropic effect.

Five CBD doesn’t waste your time with broad spectrum or CBD isolate products. Instead, they focus solely on full spectrum CBD because they trust the “entourage effect.”

Science continues to catch up with the many benefits of CBD, but one thing is for certain. When you incorporate the hundreds of cannabinoids within the hemp plant into a solid CBD product, a synergistic relationship and response pattern are created. This means you garner more potent benefits when you have full spectrum CBD gummies.

Pros:

Free shipping and 25% off your first order

Subscribe to keep saving

100% natural ingredients

CBD + THC formula

Cons:

For those with low tolerance to THC, these full spectrum CBD gummies may be too strong

About the CBD Gummies for Pain

Check out the “daily buzz” full-spectrum CBD+THC gummies by Five CBD, which contain 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC. Buy these in a 20-count, 40-count, or 60-count jar and keep them on hand for a buzzy sense of relief. They come in assorted flavors, including blue raspberry, orange, and lemon.

What Customers Say

Customers call these the best. Often, they’ve tried other CBD products before landing on Five CBD. Even customers who are not sure about trying a product with THC have realized that it creates a perfect balance for them. Stress seems to melt away, they can handle their daily tasks better, and when it’s time for sleep, they can drift off peacefully and wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Extract Labs started with curiosity about the medicinal application of cannabis. Then, it turned into a focused vision when the founder, Craig Henderson, realized that CBD delivers various health benefits without the psychoactive component of THC. Today, Extract Labs has grown into a company that shares a vision of plant-based wellness accessible to all.

Pros:

American hemp

Lab-tested

Vegan and gluten-free

Subscribe to save 25% off

Cons:

To qualify for free shipping, you must first spend $75

About the Vegan CBD Gummies

The full spectrum CBD gummies offered by Extract Labs contain 33 mg of CBD per gummy in a bottle that contains 30 gummies total. These are vegan and gluten-free and come in assorted flavors, including orange cream and lemonade.

What Customers Say

Customers use these vegan CBD gummies to alleviate inflammation, induce relaxing and calming effects, and relieve anxiety. Some people use them specifically for sleep and find that the gummies consistently facilitate the calming of their minds, resulting in uninterrupted sleep. They find them very effective and reliable.

Medterra operates like a family—they’re about more than a logo and their eye-catching purple packaging. They let their humanity shine through, leading with their own dreams, passions, and motivations. One of those passions is delivering quality CBD products at an affordable price.

Pros:

Trade your email to save 20%

Pure CBD gummies

Infused with other relaxing ingredients

Subscribe for free shipping and 30% off

Cons:

Pure CBD gummies do not incorporate minor cannabinoids

About the CBD Gummies

Medterra offers “keep calm” CBD gummies containing 25 mg of CBD isolate per gummy. They have a tropical punch flavor and incorporate additional ingredients, including l-theanine and turmeric, to further support a natural sense of calm (without that uncomfortable drowsy feeling).

What Customers Say

Customers comment on the great taste and note how their stress levels have diminished noticeably. They work quickly, offering relief and relaxation, and don’t create feelings of grogginess.

Charlotte’s Web weaves science into compassion and focuses on making the healing powers of botanicals accessible to all. They operate with industry-leading standards to ensure you always receive a high-quality, safe, and consistent product.

Pros:

Subscribe to save 20% off

Designed for daily use

USA-grown hemp plant

CO2 extraction process

Cons:

You must spend at least $74 on your order to qualify for free shipping

About the CBD Gummies

Raspberry-lime flavored, the “daily wellness” CBD gummies contain 15 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract per gummy. Use these as part of your everyday routine to incorporate the power of nature into your health and wellness efforts. These are formulated to lower anxiety, boost your mood, and help you sleep more soundly.

What Customers Say

Described as “delicious and cost-effective,” these CBD gummies deliver great value. Verified customers use them regularly, as they find the formula helpful for helping them achieve their wellness goals. Some customers did note that expedited shipping is not worth the added cost, as there tend to be delays.

The Joy story is about compassion, integrity, and excellence. Knowing firsthand how health issues can detrimentally impact the quality of life, Joy, the founder of Joy Organics, decided to create CBD products that offer a natural alternative for improving health and wellness.

Pros:

New customers can save 15% off

Money-back guarantee

Subscribe to save 20%

Earn reward points

Cons:

$50 minimum purchase required to qualify for free shipping

About the CBD Gummies

Joy Organics has developed premium CBD gummies with 10 mg of CBD per strawberry lemonade-flavored gummy. If strawberry lemonade isn’t your jam, you may want to check out the green apple variety. These help you take the edge off and destress so you can handle whatever life throws at you.

What Customers Say

Customers who use these CBD gummies for joint and muscle support find that they work incredibly well, especially when it comes time to unwind and relax before bed. They help relieve discomfort, but they also aid with higher quality sleep through the night.

Powered by a mission to pursue a better way of living, Soul CBD weaves its philosophy into each aspect of its company. They focus on ensuring transparency, quality, and efficacy. They know their products work because they test them on themselves—they’re just as much lovers of CBD as they are great at creating awesome products.

Pros:

New customers can unlock $15 off

Multiple flavor options available

Zero THC

Organically farmed

Cons:

Some customers complained about excessive email marketing after signing up

About the CBD Gummies for Pain Relief

These CBD gummies are available in unique flavors, including passion fruit, orange cream, and coconut vanilla. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD—pop one of these into your mouth when you need a little help feeling like yourself again.

What Customers Say

Customers call these instant stress relievers. They’re described as being both very tasty and very calming. One verified buyer noted that it took her about two weeks to notice the difference in her day-to-day life. She encourages new CBD users to stay the course and trust the process.

Koi sources all their hemp plant extract via a strict vendor validation process. They work to ensure the highest quality, so you always have a reliable company to turn to for your CBD needs. You always get full traceability, which means you know precisely where your hemp extract has been, from farm to production.

Pros:

Save 15% off your first order

Subscribe to save 20%

Designed for everyday wellness support

100% allergen-free

Cons:

Limited flavor variety

About the CBD Gummies

The “anytime balance” CBD gummies are berry lemonade flavored and contain 10 mg of CBD per gummy. These are formulated to deliver a great-tasting experience and be used as part of your daily routine. They contain broad-spectrum CBD, and all batches are third-party tested to ensure purity and consistency.

What Customers Say

Customers who have tried these CBD gummies were quick to buy more. They kick in pretty quickly and deliver much-needed relief after long, grueling days. Even customers who have strayed to try other CBD gummy brands came back to this formula because of how perfectly balanced it is.

Kanibi is all about using the power of science to perfect its CBD manufacturing process. They craft each product with care to make sure they’re always living up to the promise they make to their customers. From how their hemp is grown to their methods for extraction and purification, they focus on a commitment to perfection.

Pros:

100% money-back guarantee

Made in an FDA inspected facility

Subscribe to save 10%

Made with organic ingredients

Cons:

Free shipping is only available after you spend $100

About the CBD Gummies

The Organi CBD gummies come in a 30-count bottle. The flavors are assorted, and each gummy contains 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD oil. They’re made with all organic ingredients and infused with high-quality CBD distillate.

What Customers Say

Customers use these gummies for various reasons, including for help with mobility. Body pain and poor sleep seem to be two of the other most prevalent ailments that these gummies help to alleviate.

How We Chose Our Top 12 Best CBD Gummies

Quality

CBD products aren’t FDA regulated. It’s the wild west out in the CBD market—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some solid, high-quality products out there. You’re always going to find subpar businesses. Just think of the type of gym you’ve chosen and the kind of gyms you’ve explored.

Now, consider the spot that serves the best old-fashioned and that seedy spot across the way that was fine when you didn’t know what a good glass of whiskey tastes like. CBD is no different in that some companies pour their heart and soul into their endeavors while others are just feeding false promises while taking your credit card info.

All we did was take away the guesswork for you. The top 12 companies we outlined above focus on quality, and they’ve proven it over the years. Plus, they each have a loyal customer base that is happy to back their products.

Effectiveness

Gummy candies taste good, so already, you’re going to have a nice little nostalgic experience. But aside from that, you need some relief. A healthy winddown. Help to recover between workouts.

If your CBD gummies only feed a sugar craving, they’re not doing enough. We selected companies that have perfected their products and only provide the best CBD gummies for pain and other health benefits.

We keep a routine to keep up with our discipline, but when we can have a selection to choose from, it adds to the sense of adventure we look for. The 12 companies above? All killer. Just pick the best CBD gummies that stand out to you, and you’ll be good to go.

Customer Reviews

We trust feedback from other men who know the grind and know the need for relief and recovery. They don’t mince words, and they don’t have time to complain. Instead, they recommend the products that have made a difference for them, and they work toward ensuring other men know what they can count on.

Whether it’s flavor, effect, or price—the feedback that comes through makes for better decision-making and qualifies them for our best CBD gummies list.

Formulas

Whether you’re into the full entourage effect or more of the CBD isolate type, we wanted to make sure you have the options you need. Some formulas are more geared toward rest and recovery, while others add extra ingredients to help you destress and chill out.

Sometimes, you need it all, so we included some more potent options on this list too. And to be truthful, they’re all worth trying. Plus, having more than one formula on hand could be helpful.

How to Choose CBD Gummies

Formula

There are tons of different CBD gummy formulas made by reputable CBD companies. Some may incorporate your daily multivitamins, while others may incorporate ingredients like melatonin, passionflower, or lemon balm to help you relax before bedtime.

Some have immune-boosting ingredients, and others just stick with solid, full-spectrum CBD that works in a versatile manner to relieve inflammation, support a calm mood, and keep you level headed.

If it’s flu season, you may want to reach for those extra immune-boosting ingredients. If it’s inflammation you’re looking to tackle, look for formulas that incorporate other anti-inflammatory elements, and if it’s sleep support you’re looking for, you’ll find plenty of recipes for that as well.

Strength

This is another critical component. You can typically find original formulas for any of the companies listed above. Due to customer demand, they usually create extra strength formulas to help you tackle discomfort on those days when it’s too overwhelming.

If you’re new to CBD, start with an original formula and see how the CBD interacts with your body. Once you know what CBD does for you, you can adjust your dose or your potency preferences.

Flavor

Some people don’t like the hemp aftertaste of some gummies. Others don’t mind it at all. This is just a personal preference, but you may want to consider the flavors included in your gummy bottles. Some flavors are stronger to mask the hemp plant aftertaste, while others bring out some of those earthy terpene flavors.

Cost

Since CBD is best used daily, you have to pick a budget-friendly formula. Most CBD companies offer subscribe and save options, which significantly cut your monthly costs. Whenever you see this option, just know it’s the best way for you to save money. Plus, you usually get free shipping when you subscribe for regular deliveries.

Don’t forget to look for coupon codes too. Usually, these are found directly on the CBD company website, but on some occasions, you may need to trade your email to get a discount code.

Benefits and Side Effects of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies make taking CBD easy because it’s already a pre-measured dose, and it’s easy to remember because it’s like having a treat. You’re already using powders and capsules, and incorporating gummies adds a little fun to your day. The benefits of CBD are innumerable. However, plenty of research has been conducted that confirms the following benefits:

Typically, CBD is very well tolerated by the human body. On some occasions, when the dose is too high, some people may experience the following side effects:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

If you do experience any of the known side effects, you may want to try reducing your dose or simply discontinuing use altogether. Also, keep in mind that CBD interacts with certain medications. If you’re taking anything currently, talk to your doctor before starting CBD.

Taking CBD Gummies for the First Time

Start with the manufacturer’s recommended dose and see how you feel. For some CBD users, a bit of experimentation should be expected. How many CBD gummies you take will depend on your body—everybody responds differently to CBD. A small dose may be just enough for some, whereas for others, a more potent amount may be required. Allow some time for trial and error until you land on the perfect dose to suit your needs.

Types of CBD

Isolate

CBD isolate refers to CBD entirely pure and free from any other cannabinoids. This type of CBD has been extracted specifically to create a pure CBD product. These types of products are typically preferred by people who don’t want to incorporate additional cannabinoids, especially THC, into their health routine.

Although not as potent as a full-spectrum product, CBD isolates are becoming increasingly popular.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD extract incorporates several other minor cannabinoids but omits THC. With broad spectrum, you get a slightly more potent product than a CBD isolate, except it eliminates any THC.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD incorporates all minor cannabinoids, including THC, for the “entourage effect.” These products tend to be more potent and, depending on the amount of THC included, may even induce a slight buzz.

Other Products to Help with Muscle Pain and Soreness

CBD Oil/Tinctures

Gummies aren’t your only option for relieving pain and inflammation. You can always try CBD oils or tinctures for a faster effect. These are administered sublingually underneath your tongue and begin working within just a few minutes. Since gummies have to travel through your digestive system, they take a little longer to work, but their effects are longer lasting than some other options.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are fantastic for targeted support. If you are trying to tackle muscle pain on a specific part of your body, then you’ll want to turn to a CBD cream, salves, or balms to really access that area and address it directly. Some of these formulas, especially those for pain, may also include warming or cooling ingredients for even greater relief.

FAQs

When do CBD gummies start to kick in?

Gummies kick in between 30 minutes and an hour after you take them. This also depends on how much food is in your stomach. For example, if you just had a full meal, the gummies may take longer to travel through your digestive system.

However, if you just had a light meal, then the CBD should be able to move more quickly through your system.

If you’re new to CBD, give it time to take effect before taking a second dose. Then, as you get more accustomed to the effects of CBD, you’ll discover your ideal dose. For most people, the suggested dosage is enough, while for others, adjustments are necessary.

How long do CBD gummies last?

You can expect the wellness benefits of CBD to last approximately between four to six hours. This means you may need to take a morning dose and an afternoon dose to help you handle the day, or if you are using CBD primarily to help you relax before sleep, you can expect to enjoy good quality rest overnight.

Do CBD gummies have THC?

Some of them do, yes. If you’re concerned about THC content, you may want to lean more toward broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate options. If THC is not a factor for you, you can lean into full spectrum CBD gummy formulas. These are the more potent of the bunch.

Will CBD gummies show up in a drug test?

In short, no. Drug tests typically screen for other components, like THC. Even in full spectrum products, the THC content is so low that the likelihood of it being detected in a drug test is slim. CBD is not screened for when it comes to drug testing, so you’ll never have a positive drug test for CBD alone.

Is CBD legal in my state?

Different states have different restrictions regarding the legality of CBD products. You should consider asking this if you plan to travel to another state for business or leisure. You may not think twice about packing your regular products, but because some states are more restrictive (especially if you’re using a formula with higher THC content), you may be better off leaving them at home.

How do CBD gummies compare to CBD oils?

CBD gummies don’t require measuring. With CBD oil, you have a dropper to measure your CBD doses. With a gummy, it’s already pre-measured into the gummy itself, so you don’t have to worry about getting your dose wrong. CBD gummies also take longer because they travel through your digestive system, whereas CBD oil takes effect more quickly.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

Consider what you’d like the help of CBD with. Is it pain? Anxiety? Sleep? When you narrow down your focus on the benefits you’d like to receive from CBD, you can pick a specifically formulated product to meet those needs.

What’s the strongest mg for CBD gummies?

The range is typically between 300 mg of CBD up to 3000 mg of CBD, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t products available that go up to 6000 mg of CBD. On average, people tend to do well with the 1500 mg of CBD bottles.

Is it worth taking CBD gummies?

We think so. Life delivers all sorts of tests, and sometimes those challenges are completely unpredictable. The one thing we can predict is the effort we put forth every day. We know that discipline is about doing what we need to do even on those days we don’t want to do it. CBD helps keep a clear, calm mind, which makes everything else during the day a lot easier. Plus, CBD also delivers pain relief, which is a must when you’re grinding all day.

How do CBD gummies make you feel?

It’s not so much about how CBD makes you feel as it is about what CBD prevents you from feeling. Whether it’s feeling like you’re going to explode because the stress has reached peak levels or the feeling of pain that makes you grimace with every movement, CBD brings those extremes down to manageable levels. Unfortunately, most people don’t realize how helpful CBD is until they remove it from the routine.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!