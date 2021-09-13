Some races are known for their iconic scenery, while others are known for their especially challenging courses. The best kind combine both, and that’s exactly what you get at the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon. Now in its 41st year, the iconic race will be held on June 5, 2022, in San Francisco, and it takes triathletes from the famed Alcatraz Island—the former prison that once housed Al Capone—and over a picturesque (and hilly) course throughout the city. Looking for a marquee race next summer? This is it. And now’s your best chance to get selected: You can register the race’s random drawing starting Sept. 14.

The iconic race is open to 2,000 entrants, almost all chosen via the random drawing (more than 10,000 athletes enter in a given year). If you’re one of those lucky winners, you’re in for a treat—or maybe a better word is torture. The race begins with a plunge off a ferry into San Francisco Bay, then participants complete a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the shore of Marina Green (this is also the best spot for spectators to view the action).

After, triathletes will saddle up for an 18-mile bike ride through the curving roads of the Presidio, and finish with an eight-mile trail run to Baker Beach and back. The trail run portion includes an extra surprise: a jaunt up the “Sand Ladder,” a steep staircase with over 200 steps. It’s a grueling challenge—no wonder the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon attracts Olympians, world champions, and elite athletes from across the globe each year.

Sound like an ideal weekend? Don’t miss you opportunity to be a part of the 2022 event. The random drawing is your best chance of getting a spot, and better yet, it’s free to enter. Registration will open on Sept. 14 and remain open until Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (PST). For more info on the race and how to enter, check out the Escape From Alcatraz website.

