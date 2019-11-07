23andMe Kits Are Up To $100 Off and Make the Perfect Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are fast approaching and if you’re still wondering what to get that friend or family member, a 23andMe kit makes a wonderful gift for anyone you care about. More than a trinket they won’t appreciate or a garment they’ll never wear, a 23andMe kit unlocks a world of both geographical and genetic history. And that’s a gift that keeps on giving.

23and Me kits are bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face. And they’re far more affordable than you think. Through December 26, take $20 off 23andMe’s Ancestry + Trait Service. Normally priced at $99, right now it’s just $79. And with this deal running straight through Christmas, it makes the ideal last-minute gift. Especially for those you find hard to buy for, like semi-distant relatives or in-laws.

For those you know a bit better, 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service makes the ideal gift. More than just ancestral heritage, you’re giving someone the tools they can use to live a longer, healthier, happier life. That’s a perfect gift for immediate relatives and good friends. Through December 2 only, you can save $100 on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit. Regularly $199, the perfect holiday gift is yours for just $99.

23andMe Ancestry + Trait Service

Now the first deal is great for most anyone, and not just because it’s the ideal last-minute gift. A 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit provides detailed information on the person’s ancestors, from over 1,500 geographic regions all over the world. It also includes an automatic Family Tree Builder that lets the user build his or her own family tree to share with relatives.

Imagine showing up to your family holiday gathering with a detailed family tree. You’d be a hit! Aunts, uncles, and grandparents would be blown away—and they’d likely each offer their own input and information to help you fill out the tree. Even better, with 23andMe’s DNA relative finder, you’d have plenty of information on how to find long-lost relatives and family members.

You could show up at your holiday gathering with a trove of memories. That’s the kind of information older relatives, who are often nostalgic for “the good old days,” just love to talk about and share. And it’s the kind of holiday gift that they’ll remember.

The 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit (just $79 through 12/26) is more than just a family tree, though. It also includes over 30 reports that detail the traits you’re more likely to have, such as freckles, baldness, dimples, hair and eye colors, etc, all based on your genetics. It’s fascinating stuff that goes way beyond your family’s heritage.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit includes all of that information—the Ancestry report, the DNA Relative Finder, and the Traits reports—but goes much deeper. The Health portion provides all sorts of detailed health info by giving you more than 10 Health Predisposition reports*. These will tell you if you might be susceptible to health issues like Type 2 diabetes or celiac disease. You also get Carrier Status reports that let you know if you have a proclivity to being a carrier for—and potentially passing on—things like Sickle Cell Anemia or Cystic Fibrosis.

This info can give you a heads-up on health issues to watch for and be wary of as you and your loved ones—and yes, your children—get older. With information like this, you can take proactive measures to live a longer, healthier, happier life, such as altering your diet or exercise regimen.

So give the gift of history and insights this holiday season with the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit ($79; was $99 through December 26). It makes a great gift for anyone on your Christmas list, including co-workers, distant relatives, and more.

For closer relatives and loved ones, we recommend the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit ($99; was $199) as a holiday gift. It’s a much better deal considering the amount of vital information they’ll get—plus of course the $100 off markdown you receive. But this deal only runs through December 2. So if you want it, you’d better order now.

No matter which 23andMe service you gift this holiday season, rest assured you’ll be giving the kind of gift that will make an impact. And besides, no one needs another tie or flower pot.

Get It: Pick up a 23andMe Kit (from $79) today and save big on holiday gifting!

*Customers have the option to choose whether to access their health reports. Visit https://www.23andme.com/test-info/ for more important test information.

