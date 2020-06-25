24-Hours Only: Under Armour Is Majorly Marked Down At Amazon Today

Under Armour Blitzing 3.0 Cap GET IT!

Gotta keep your head protected from the sun when you’re outside working out. So you’ll want a hat like this one. A hat that can handle a rough and tumble life as it prevents your head from getting all burnt up.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Blitzing 3.0 Cap ($18; was $25) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!