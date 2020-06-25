Health & Fitness

24-Hours Only: Under Armour Is Majorly Marked Down At Amazon Today

Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoe
5
Amazon 3 / 5

Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoe

GET IT!

A good pair of running shoes can go a long way when you go out for a run. It can even make a difference in doing any kind of workout. Because when your feet as this well-padded, you will have just a little bit more energy when you’re in the midst of it. Which will get you a little better result. And at the end of the day, your feet take a big ole beating. It’s nice not having to deal with some barking dogs.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoe ($53; was $75) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness