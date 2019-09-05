1. Use a Reusable Water Bottle

This classic trick is one of the oldest in the book. We all know we should stop buying single-use plastic bottles and switch them out for a reusable water bottle. But have you? Americans still buy about 50 billion water bottles every year. Only one out of five plastic water bottles ends up being recycled, according to The Water Project, meaning 80 percent of those bottles simply become litter (which take more than 1,000 years to biodegrade). Commit to ditching them for good and invest in a stylish but sturdy reusable bottle, like Hydro Flask or a canteen from Corkcicle.