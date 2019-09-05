10. Go Meatless

Obviously the vegetarian or vegan lifestyle isn’t for everyone. But the meat industry is a huge offender when it comes to carbon footprints. More than half of America’s freshwater supply goes to raising livestock for food, making animal agriculture one of the leading consumers of freshwater in the world (in addition to the whopping amount of methane gas produced by cows each year). Try participating in “Meatless Monday” every week to help reduce your footprint. If every American chose not to eat meat just once a week, it would save 1.4 billion animals and be equivalent to taking 500,000 cars off the road.