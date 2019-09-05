12. Purchase Energy Star Appliances

If you’re in the market for a new toaster, or busy building a gift registry, look into getting an Energy Star-certified appliance. Energy Star is an Environmental Protection Agency voluntary program that helps businesses and individuals save money and protect our climate by identifying energy-efficiency products. These appliances can reduce your home appliance energy usage (and costs) by as much as 10-50 percent per year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.