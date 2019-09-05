13. Unplug Unused Appliances

This is a ridiculously easy habit that most of us avoid out of sheer laziness, but requires no more than a second from your daily routine. You may not realize it, but all of the devices you keep plugged in (like the coffee maker or digital alarm clock) can use up additional energy throughout the day, even when they aren’t being used. They can also inflate your monthly energy bill along the way. Instead of running around the house unplugging miscellaneous machines throughout the day, try keeping things unplugged. Only plug them in when you need them. It’s a small but simple step that’ll add up to significant dividends over a lifetime.