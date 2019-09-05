14. Replace Old Lightbulbs

Keeping old lightbulbs in your house or apartment is another oft-overlooked energy-waster that’s contributing to a larger carbon footprint than necessary. Incandescent bulbs drain more energy than you think, adding money to your electricity bill as well as your home cooling expenses (due to the excess heat they create). Swap them out with energy-efficient replacements, like compact fluorescents (CFLs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It’s a more expensive up-front cost, but they last about six times as long as the traditional incandescent option, saving money and energy in the long run.