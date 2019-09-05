15. Utilize Your Window Treatments

Put natural energy to work for you. Insulating or even replacing old windows will do wonders for your carbon footprint, but can also require some serious cash flow. Instead, use your window treatments to your advantage. In the winter, keep your curtains open during the daytime to let in as much sunlight as possible and utilize the free heat source. In summer, draw your sunlight-blocking curtains or shades to keep unwanted heat out and reduce your air conditioning dependency.