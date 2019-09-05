16. Monitor the Thermostat

Listen, we’re not saying ignore your thermostat altogether. For most people, that isn’t even a remote possibility. But paying closer attention to how you’re setting the thermostat throughout the day (and year) will significantly impact your carbon footprint. Do your wallet and the planet a favor by changing the temperature by a degree or two when you’re home (depending on the season), and turn it off altogether when you’re out and about. You can even get a smart thermostat, like the Nest, that will help you control your home’s temperature more efficiently.