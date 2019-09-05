17. Focus on Your Fridge

We’ve already covered shopping locally and saving your leftovers, but it doesn’t stop there. Keep your refrigerator set between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it isn’t unnecessarily cold and using up too much energy. You should also check its seal for any leaks (which can contribute to phantom energy loss). Don’t leave the door open for too long. Make sure to unpack your locally sourced groceries from your reusable totes before loading them into the fridge. And try not to spend too long gazing upon its shelves when trying to decide what to eat.