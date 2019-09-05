19. Bike Around Town

This one also heavily depends on where you live, but if you can bike around safely during the day instead of driving your car, you should give it a go. Maybe cycling to work is out of the question, but try biking around town on the weekends when you have a bit more time on your hands. Fewer cars on the road means less emissions. And a little extra cardio goes a long way. If you don’t own a bike, check out any local bike share systems that might already be in place, like Citi Bike in New York or Metro Bike Share in Los Angeles.