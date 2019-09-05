2. Take Shorter Showers

We get it―it’s tempting to take a nice, long shower (especially a steaming hot rinse on those frigid winter mornings). But spending too much time in the shower contributes to serious water waste in America, thus inflating your carbon footprint. Standard showerheads use 2.5 gallons of water per minute, meaning the average American family uses approximately 40 gallons of water per day in the shower alone, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Try limiting your showers to no longer than five minutes, and help cut your water consumption by installing a more water-efficient showerhead, like the High Sierra Low Flow model ($39.95), which uses 40 percent less water than the standard fixture.