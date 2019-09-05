21. Fly Coach

It’s no secret that frequent fliers rack up a staggering carbon footprint, and taking a flight is the quickest way to increase your individual number. In fact, airplanes accounted for 895 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions across the globe in 2018 alone. But when flying is the only transportation option, go with booking a coach or economy ticket. While the pampered perks of flying first or business class are undeniable, those tickets come with an even heftier footprint than the more affordable fares in the back of the plane. Flying economy distributes the carbon emissions across masses of people, and since they’re allotted less space, they require less fuel.