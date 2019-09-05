22. Pay for Carbon Offsets

Another option for frequent fliers is to look into carbon offsets. The concept is that people can pay to “cancel out” the carbon dioxide produced during a flight by allocating money toward programs that’ll make up for those emissions (like a donation to a reforestation program). These have been controversial because they don’t stop the greenhouse gasses from being created in the first place, they just work to offset that balance. But if you’re looking to reduce your personal negative impact due to flying, then think about booking through an airline that offers this service (plus, it’s often just a few extra dollars).