23. Consider Your Clothing

In today’s day and age, fast fashion is everywhere, focusing on quantity over quality. People can scoop up trendy articles of clothing for dirt cheap―and if it ends up falling apart after one wash, who cares, right? Wrong. According to NPR, 15 million tons of textile waste winds up in landfills each year, in addition to other related costs tied to the fast fashion industry, including child labor, water pollution, and contamination from non-organic cotton being sprayed with pesticides and other carcinogens. Instead of buying that $10 shirt, hit your local secondhand store, buy fair-trade clothing, or invest in long-lasting wardrobe pieces that’ll stand the test of time. And don’t forget to donate any articles you no longer wear instead of just tossing them in the dumpster.