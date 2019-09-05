24. Plant a Tree

One of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint can also be a perfect date idea or family-friendly activity. A single tree can absorb as much as 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year, thus sequestering one ton of carbon dioxide by the time it reaches 40 years old. And considering the fact that an estimated 18 million acres of trees are permanently lost to deforestation each year, the planet needs more trees. But if you can’t plant your own tree, make a donation to an organization like the National Forest Foundation which will plant one native tree for every dollar they receive as part of their 50 Million Trees campaign.