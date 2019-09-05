3. Limit Hot-Water Usage

Hot water also uses more energy than cold, so another simple swap is to use cold water whenever possible. While taking your five-minute-or-less shower, try adjusting to a slightly cooler temperature. Use cold water when brushing your teeth, and don’t let it continue running the entire time. Even better, wash your clothes in cold water when doing laundry. Approximately 75 percent of the total energy use and greenhouse-gas emissions produced during a single load of laundry comes from warming the water itself. Switching to a cold-water cycle will be a little gentler on the environment and can save an estimated $60 annually on your water bill, according to Consumer Reports.