4. Plant a Garden

Looking for a stress-reliever that’s going to give you free food and help cut your carbon footprint? Try planting your own garden. By doing so, you eliminate the emissions produced during the transportation of goods to mass grocery stores. Plus, you’ll know exactly what’s going into your vegetables, herbs, or whatever else you choose to grow. This can be a bit trickier when living in a big city, but it’s not impossible. Consider starting a balcony garden, inquire if rooftop space is available atop your apartment building, or simply use an indoor countertop planter ($25). You can also research community garden projects near you to learn more about getting involved.