5. Buy Local and Seasonal Ingredients

Born without a green thumb? You can still reduce your carbon footprint simply by choosing where to purchase your groceries. A significant amount of pollution created during food production comes from the transportation of goods. When you buy locally sourced produce, you reduce the amount of emissions necessary to bring the food to you. Certain foodstuffs also require more time and energy to get to you, so buying seasonal fruits and vegetables helps reduce those extra emissions.