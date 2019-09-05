6. Use a Reusable Bag

Another simple but often overlooked practice is to bring along reusable bags during your next trip to the local farmer’s market. Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year, which require 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. And the average American family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year. Do your part by investing in a durable canvas tote, like this extra large Earthwise Grocery Bag ($13.99).