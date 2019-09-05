7. Save Your Leftovers

Tossing your leftovers might not seem like it’s linked with your carbon footprint, but food waste actually ends up playing a huge role. Food waste is estimated at 30-40 percent of the food supply in the United States alone, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By failing to use all the food you buy, you’re unnecessarily increasing your carbon footprint by wasting valuable resources. So save your leftovers to eat later in the week or freeze whatever you know you won’t be eating soon to avoid discarding perfectly good food.