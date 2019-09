8. Donate Excess Food

Tying into the tip above, don’t let that can of beans or jar of applesauce sit on your shelf when you know it’s never going to be eaten. Instead, take a deep dive into your pantry and gather up any nonperishables that have been hanging out for too long. If it’s been taking up valuable shelf space for more than a few months without being used, donate it to your local food bank, otherwise you’ll probably end up throwing it out a few months (years?) down the line.