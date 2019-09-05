9. Start Composting

So what about the stuff that really can’t be reused (we’re looking at you, banana peels)? Throwing scraps into the garbage will ensure they end up in a landfill, creating more greenhouse gas emissions during the decomposition process. Instead, try your hand at composting organic matter. It’s super easy to do, costs virtually nothing, and will provide a nutrient-rich, natural fertilizer for that garden you’re working on. You can start your own compost right in your backyard, or get a countertop compost bin, like this one from OXO ($19.99).