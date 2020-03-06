3 Fantastic Hand Sanitizers Still in Stock at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This coronavirus is nothing to mess around with.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released an informative set of guidelines for anyone concerned about contracting COVID-19. These simple steps can reduce the likelihood you’ll be infected by someone who’s contagious.

Wash your hands frequently—Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water Maintain social distancing—Maintain at least 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth—Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick. Seek medical care early—Stay home if you feel sick. The sooner we can catch COVID-19, the sooner we can stop it from spreading. Stay informed and follow advice—Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, your public health authorities, and your employer.

Of course, many of these suggestions seem obvious to most of us, and common sense. But it’s surprising how many people don’t wash their hands at least several times a day or avoid the obviously ill.

More than surprising, it’s frustrating when people don’t take the advice of the professionals who know better than we do. But some people insist on going their own away. We can’t stop them. But we can stop the coronavirus.

Another excellent way to keep your hands clean as you go about your day is to use hand sanitizer.

At press time, these hand sanitizers were still in stock. Pick them up at Amazon while you can.

