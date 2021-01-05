3 Gut-busting Cardio Workouts to Start Strong in 2021

Finally, 2020 is officially in the history books. Needless to say, the past year has been challenging for just about everyone. With a global pandemic changing our way of life in profound ways, just making it through that year felt like an accomplishment.

Unfortunately, the start of 2021 is showing no signs of letting up. Covid-19 continues to ravage our communities and most folks are under some type of stay-at-home order. But just because our conditions have not changed, we still have the power to change our mindset.

Instead of moping around and falling into the same bad habits, decide to make the most of a bad situation. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by focusing on your physical health. If you fell off the health wagon in 2020––you wouldn’t be the only one––now is the perfect time to get back into shape.

A simple cardio routine is a great way to get back into working out. These three cardio workouts will not only blast your gut, but can be done anywhere and require no equipment. A strong and healthy year awaits, all you need to do is get moving.

