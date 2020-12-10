3 Intense Home Workouts to Blast Fat and Lose Weight

The home gym is back in.

With a global pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on society, the safest place to workout is at home. The benefits of using a home gym are huge––there’s no need for masks or social distancing in your own space––and depending on the state you live in, working out from home may be your only option right now.

So now the real question is: How to maximize your space to burn calories and build muscle. To get you started, we scanned Instagram to find a few home workout ideas that anyone can start implementing into their weekly routine. And if blasting fat or getting a head-start on your New Year’s Resolution interests you, these three workouts will fit the bill.

The Fat Burner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Wilson (@fraserwilsonfit)

The Core Stabilizer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Champ (@champcityatx)

The Cardio Booster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dex | Online Personal Trainer (@dexfitness21)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!