3 Recipes to Incorporate Bone Broth Into Your Post-Workout Recovery Routine





We’ve all heard about the merits of bone broth. This magical liquid is made from – like the name suggests – boiling chicken or beef bones to extract healing collagen and other powerful minerals, which act as an anti-inflammatory poultice for the body’s joints, muscles and most important, the gut.

After a tough workout, your body needs nutrients to aid in recovery and muscle building, Melissa Rifkin, MS RD, tells ASN.

“The protein sources in bone broth include essential amino acids, collagen, and gelatin, which help to maintain muscles, joints, and bones and keep your skin, hair, and digestive system healthy, just to name a few,” explains Rifkin. “Bone broth also contains an essential amino acid called glutamine that plays a role in building and repairing muscle tissue, which gets broken down while working out.”

This seemingly makes bone broth the perfect recovery food post-workout, right? But not everyone’s pallet is cut out to down a cup of soup on just health principles alone. If you need a little more coaxing to incorporate this superfood into your routine, you’re not the only one.

Consider stealing a trend that’s emerging from the health space at the moment: bone broth smoothies.

“Bone broth smoothies are a great post-workout snack because bone broth is a natural source of protein that is more easily digested and does not have the chalky texture often found in regular protein smoothies,” Rifkin weighs in.

San Francisco-based farmer, butcher and founder of Roli Roti Butcher’s Bone Broth, Thomas Odermatt, says subbing bone broth for other forms of protein can help leave athletes feeling more satiated for longer throughout the day, curbing cravings and overeating – especially beneficial for high impact pursuits like running.

“Some studies have also shown bone broth to be a good immunity booster to keep athletes working consistently, and a way to aid in better sleep,” he adds.

Smoothies aren’t the only way to reap these benefits in a palatable way. For those looking to gain some of these potential benefits, Odermatt and the Roli Roti team have offered up three bone broth recipes to elevate your nutrition regime.

Bone Broth Green Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

• Chicken bone broth, frozen into ice cubes

• 1⁄2 avocado

• 1 cup fresh spinach

• 1” piece ginger

• 1” piece turmeric

• 1 cup almond milk

• Juice of 1⁄2 lime

• 1⁄2 tsp chopped almonds

• 1⁄2 tsp chia seeds

Instructions

•Place chicken bone broth ice cubes, avocado, spinach, ginger, turmeric, almond milk, and lime juice into a blender and blend until smooth.

• Pour into glass and top with chopped almonds and chia seeds. Serve immediately.

Bone Broth Steamed Eggs

Serves 2

Ingredients

• 3 eggs

• 1⁄4 cup chicken bone broth

• 1⁄4 tsp salt

• 2 shiitake mushrooms, sliced

• 2 cooked shrimp, to garnish, optional

• Scallion curls, to garnish

Instructions

• Crack eggs into a small mixing bowl and add chicken bone broth and salt. Whisk until uniform. Add shiitake mushroom into the mixture.

• Divide and pour into two microwave-safe soup bowls. Cover the bowls with cling wrap.

• Microwave for two-and-a-half minutes.

• Remove from microwave and discard cling wrap. Garnish with a piece of shrimp and scallions. Enjoy while hot.

Savory Miso Oatmeal with Bone Broth

Serves 2

Ingredients

• 2 cups chicken bone broth

• 1⁄2 tsp soy sauce

• 1 tsp red miso

• 1⁄4 tsp salt

• 1 1⁄2 cup quick oats

• 1 tbsp butter

• 1⁄2 cup maitake mushrooms

• 2 eggs, poached, optional

• 1 tbsp chopped scallions, to garnish

• 1 tbsp chili oil, optional

• 1 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions

• In a small saucepan, bring chicken bone broth, soy sauce, miso and salt to a boil.

• Add quick oats and reduce heat to medium low. Stir until the oats are fully hydrated, about 2 minutes. Cover with the lid and turn off the heat.

• In a skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter and add maitake mushrooms. Stir mushrooms into butter and cook until golden brown and edges are crispy, about four minutes. Remove from heat.

• To serve, fill two bowls with miso oatmeal. Top with a poached egg, fried mushrooms, chopped scallions, a drizzle of chili oil and sesame seeds.

