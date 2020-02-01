As the saying goes, the baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. But to get through that marathon—a long and grueling run of 162 games, barely any off days, and day-night doubleheaders—baseball players need to be in prime shape. That’s where some MLB training comes in for athletes.
With so much time dedicated to actually playing baseball during the season, players need to make the most of their offseason, which means spending hours in the gym crushing their workouts.
Want an example? Check out what Phillies star and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper has been doing to get ready for the season:
Some players may have changed teams this winter, but just like Harper, stars all over the majors have been getting in the gym this offseason.
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees does curls with massive dumbbells. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout does sled work. Point is, there is no “off” switch in the offseason, and these guys prove it.
Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
Here are some players who have been absolutely crushing it in the gym this offseason (some have changed teams and become free agents since this list was made):
30. Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
29. Jorge Soler, Kansas City Royals
28. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
27. Johnny Cueto, San Francisco Giants
26. Luis Severino, New York Yankees
25. Starlin Castro, Miami Marlins
24. Alcides Escobar, Kansas City Royals
23. Leoyns Martin, former Cleveland Indians, now playing in Japan
22. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
21. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
#Repost @teamcjcorrea with @get_repost ・・・ Pushing each other every single day @josealtuve27
20. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
19. Carlos González, Colorado Rockies
18. Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants
17. Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle Mariners
16. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
15. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
We spoke with Judge about his workouts, training, and how he stays in shape.
Welcome to the takeover. Can’t wait to rock with @adidasbaseball & rep those 3 stripes! #teamadidas
14. Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
13. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
12. José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
11. Brock Holt, Boston Red Sox
10. Wil Myers, San Diego Padres
8. Wilson Ramos, New York Mets
7. Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays
I'm at where I'm at because I've stayed true to every individual that got me here. We're all at the table eating together. Only climbing up in 2017 with my day ones, from day one. Post-workout single leg RDL with 106lbs in each hand. Since they said I couldn't do it. Lol #HDMH
6. A.J. Ramos, Free Agent
5. Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians
4. Josh Donaldson, Atlanta Braves
3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
2. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
1. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
