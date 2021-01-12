4 Challenging Full Body Workouts That Require No Equipment

Every January, countless people set off on a journey to regain their fitness. And every February, most of those same people have already fallen off the bandwagon. There’s no shortage of excuses, but that doesn’t change the fact that fitness is a crucial component of one’s overall health.

To give yourself the best chance at developing a healthy workout habit in 2021, it helps to find workouts that are as user-friendly as possible. Getting fit doesn’t actually require expensive equipment and complicated workouts, instead, it simply requires you to not give up.

We rounded up four challenging full body workouts that can be done anytime, anywhere, and require absolutely no equipment. So give up the excuses, it’s time to get to work!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank Medrano (@frank_medrano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Kris (@stevekrisofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marino Katsouris (@marino_katsouris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay T. Maryniak (@jtm_fit)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!