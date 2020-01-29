5 Adjustable Kettlebells That Rival Bowflex

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you want to be strong from the inside out, and look great from the outside too, kettlebells will get you where you need to be. You can use them in all kinds of ways—but you need kettlebells of varying weights. Problem is, a set of kettlebells is heavy, unwieldy, and expensive. So an adjustable kettlebell is the way to go. But the top-of-the-line bell is super pricy. Here are five awesome adjustable kettlebells that are alternatives to Bowflex.

Bowflex’s SelecTech 840 adjustable kettlebell is without a doubt the gold standard. But you can score an awesome deal on adjustable kettlebells by other brands at Amazon. They won’t cost as much money and are nearly as great. Honestly, from where we’re sitting some look even more aesthetically pleasing.

An adjustable kettlebell lets you choose the weight you want depending on the type of exercise you’re doing. So if you want to lighten up for presses, you can. Then, when it’s time for swings or lunges, just dial the weight back on. An adjustable kettlebell not only takes up less space in your home, but it takes up less time for a workout. A kettlebell workout only takes 15 minutes.

It also takes up much less of your home gym budget.

Are you ready to jump on the kettlebell train? You need an adjustable kettlebell. If you can’t—or just don’t want to—opt for the SelecTech, check out these adjustable kettlebells as alternatives to Bowflex.

