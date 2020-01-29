5 Adjustable Kettlebells That Rival Bowflex

Stamina Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell GET IT!

The 36-pound Versa Bell packs six kettlebell weights into one discrete unit. It has a 16-pound base and cast-iron handle and holds five additional steel weight plates inside the interior of the frame. 4-pound increments ranging from 16 to 36 pounds lets you customize your intensity just as an entire set of kettlebells would.

Get It: Pick up the Stamina Versa-Bell ($118) at Amazon

