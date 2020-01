Titan Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell GET IT!

Ideal for beginners, this 5-20 pound entry-level bell gets a 4.9-star rating. Clearly, people love it. It easily converts by releasing the lock mechanism to add or remove cast-iron weight plates in six increments. It’s got an extra-wide handle for easy grip and a flat base.

Get it: Pick up the Titan Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell ($70) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!