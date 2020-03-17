5 Apps to Help You Stay Sane During the Coronavirus

If you’re like most people, the arrival of coronavirus (COVID-19) has already impacted daily habits. Maybe it’s taking hand-washing to a whole new level, turning into a news addict, or simply upending your regularly scheduled routines. If, as a result of all of these sudden changes, you’ve felt an uptick in your anxiety, we recommend giving the following apps a try. They may just help you stay level-headed and more prepared for whatever comes next.

Headspace

This app is designed to help you improve your health through meditation and mindfulness. While guided meditations are its focus, users can also access articles and videos. Andy Puddicombe’s English accent and unhurried delivery help guide even the most beginner meditation practitioners to drop down into a calmer space. Headspace has millions of users all over the world and is currently offering free support right now during the coronavirus.

Cost: Free to download, free two-week trial. After that, it’s $69.99/year or $12.99/month.

Available: Android and Apple

BetterHelp

BetterHelp is an app that brings a licensed, verified and background-checked therapist right to you. Well, to your phone, anyway. The obvious convenience is access to the benefits of therapy without having to leave your home. You can text, talk or even set up video sessions. BetterHelp offers three options for those seeking counseling: Individual (for yourself), Couples (for you and your partner) and Teen (for your child). Katherine Taylor, Ed.d, LCPC (MD), NCC says, “BetterHelp users can access help anytime, anywhere and have the ability to text for feedback and check-ins. Users can also switch therapists at any time if they don’t feel a connection.”

Cost: Free to download, $40 to $70 per week (billed monthly)

Available: Android and Apple

Daylio

By now, most smartphone users are accustomed to sharing emotions with emojis. Daylio takes this concept and puts it to good use with a self-monitoring app that records the user’s mood by simply matching faces with how you’re feeling. Users choose between Rad, Good, Meh, Bad, and Awful. The objective is consistent entries (anywhere from one to several a day) to establish trends in your moods, and become aware of emerging patterns. Bonus: You can also track habits such as exercise, sleep, and eating healthy.

Cost: Free. Offers in-app purchases.

Available: Android and Apple

Audible

Let’s sidestep the debate over whether or not listening to audiobooks is actually considered “reading” and move on to the fact that using an app like Audible can literally bring an entire library right into your home, without ever having to step foot outside. Goodbye, boredom. When you’ve reached a saturation point with Netflix, we suggesting downloading Audible, picking a book and then shutting your eyes and letting your imagination have some fun.

Cost: Free to download. Free trial (3 free titles). $14.95 a month after 30 days.

Available: Android and Apple, Amazon devices, tablets, computers, MP3 players

Down Dog

Last but not least, we can’t focus solely on our mental state and forsake our physical well-being. Enter Down Dog and its collection of apps: Yoga, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout, all of which are free until April 1. It’s a great, risk-free opportunity to try something new. Who knows, maybe in addition to helping you stay sane, you’ll also find out that you really like your new fitness habit and will stick with it for the long-haul.

Cost: Free through April 1. Offer in-app purchases.

Available: Android and Apple

