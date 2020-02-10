We’re super-connected in every other aspect of our lives—why not workouts? Whatever your exercise of choice, more brands have been releasing machines promising at-home fitness with an in-studio feel. The trend goes way beyond Peloton. That’s good news for anyone hoping to stick to a sweat routine.

Having workout gear right in your home, in fact, makes people 73 percent more likely to start exercising than those who don’t, according to a study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine. To keep up the workouts, well, that’s up to you. But the interactive streaming classes, high-definition screens, stat-tracking features, and connected apps on the machines below will help give you a nudge when you need it.

