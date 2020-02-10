Ergatta Digital Rower Get It

Unlike many interactive machines that simulate an in-studio class, Ergatta makes you feel like you’re racing right on the water; its unique gaming platform lets you take on a solo HIIT challenge or race against other members of the Ergatta community. You can also choose a self-led workout and pull the flywheel (powered by water for a super-smooth, natural resistance) at your own pace. Plus, it’s handmade with cherry wood and looks damn good.

[$1,799 and $29/month for access to workouts; ergatta.com]

