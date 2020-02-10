Mirror Get It

This piece of equipment is the sleekest, most space-saving pick on the list. Yes, you might need to grab your own weights if you choose to do a strength routine, but everything else you need for a tough sweat session is right there on the wall. Do a workout from bootcamp or kettlebells to kickboxing, and top trainers from across the country will give you personalized motivation to help you pick it up. During your session, you can choose from a playlist on Mirror or sync it to your Spotify account to select songs yourself.

[$1,495; mirror.co]

