NordicTrack Fusion CST

This tower will take up minimal space in your house and let you knock out cardio and strength at once, with high-intensity iFit workouts you stream to an HD touchscreen tablet. Push yourself with the 20 power levels and resistance cables that easily switch between heights to seamlessly accommodate any strength move. The machine also comes enabled to monitor your heart rate (with the included chest strap) and track other stats so you can fine-tune your session and results.

[$1,999; nordictrack.com]

