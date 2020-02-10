Ultimate TRX Training bundle Get It

For those who prefer their workouts unplugged, this package combines two tools to help you get strong wherever you hang it. The TRX Home2 System boasts suspension bands with padded handles and adjustable footholds to help you kick bodyweight moves up a notch. And the Rip trainer includes a weighted bar and bungee cord to amp up your training. The best part? The pair comes with a subscription to the TRX app, which unlocks tons of workouts—from flexibility to functional strength—by high-profile coaches and trainers. Pair the sessions with a playlist of your choosing and get moving.

[$299; trxtraining.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!