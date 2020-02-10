Woodway 4Front ProSmart Touchscreen Get It

Jump on the grippy belt of this treadmill (made to mimic running outdoors) and get going: It automatically stores your favorite speeds so you can dial right in quickly. The machine comes loaded with customizable workouts, provides data analysis of your run, and boasts plenty of options to keep you entertained, like virtual reality and game runs and a high-def screen to stream your favorite shows.

[$13,990; woodway.com]

