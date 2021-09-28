5 Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety in 2021

If you have used CBD before, you will know it has many amazing benefits. One of the best benefits is that it helps soothe anxiety. However, it can take a lot of time and effort to find high-quality CBD gummies that truly help relieve anxiety. With a number of fraudulent companies out there, it can be difficult to find a quality product from a trusted brand that actually works.

Therefore, in this article, we will guide you through our reviews of the best brands in the industry that produce CBD gummies that can help relieve anxiety. Make sure you go through each review carefully to make an informed choice regarding the best product for you.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety:

Budpop CBD – Best CBD Gummies Overall Fab CBD – Top Rated CBD Gummies For Anxiety Cheef Botanicals – Highest Potency CBD Gummy CBDistillery – Best THC-Free Gummies Hemp Bomb – Most Flavorful

As mentioned earlier, it takes a lot of homework to figure out which CBD gummy brands are authentic and produce effective products. Therefore, we have done all of the legwork for you and shortlisted the best brands for your perusal.

We followed these steps to narrow down the best CBD gummies for anxiety:

We used external sources of information, such as the company sites, those of other retailers, and their social media accounts, to ascertain which brands have the best reputation and are the most popular. We combed through hundreds of genuine customer reviews to understand how users reacted to these gummies and how effective they proved to be. We tried out the products ourselves and documented whether or not the results were satisfactory. We examined the brands’ policies, manufacturing techniques, CBD extraction processes, and more to understand if the company was using the latest technology and development methods.

As you can see, we took various steps to ensure the list we have compiled below only consists of products from the best brands that are both highly reputed and popular among CBD consumers. Next, let us discuss the factors we took into account when picking out these CBD gummies.

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety Reviews

#1. Budpop CBD Gummies – Best CBD Gummies Overall

This company employs Broad Spectrum for its CBD line, and it refers to CBD that’s been refined in a manner that rids it of THC. Even though the THC is gone, other good cannabinoids can be found, such as CBG or CBDV.

Thanks to Budpop’s minimal refinement, you get all the compounds and in turn, a better CBD gummy.

Main Features

Source: Nevada, United States

Potency: They offer three varieties, each with varying potencies:

CBD and Ashwagandha Gummies: 25 mg CBD plus 150 mg ashwagandha per gummy

CBD and CBD Sleep Gummies: 10mg CBN and 25mg CBD per gummy

CBD and CBG & Turmeric Gummies: 25mg CBD, 100mg turmeric, 10mg CBG per gummy

If you’re here for anxiety relief, it’s likely you’re going to choose ashwagandha, after all, one study suggests it may help with the reduction of anxiety and stress.

Ingredients: You can click here to see the ingredients of the three gummies- just click on the product page and review the ingredients in full.

The first four are:

Sugar

Corn Syrup

Pectin

Sunflower oil

The gummies are vegan.

Quantity: You will get 30 gummies per jar.

Lab Testing: ACS Laboratories located in Sun City Center; FL does the testing for Budpop. This is a third-party laboratory, and they specialize in cannabis/ hemp/ CBD testing.

Flavoring: Both the Ashwagandha and CBD plus the CBD Sleep gummies offered are mixed-berry flavored. The CBD and Turmeric gummies are orange flavored. They taste great and the “hemp” flavor is masked quite well.

Returns: You must email Budpop to start your return. Returns are available within 30 days of receipt of your goods. Your items must be unopened and unused and in their original condition. If you send back a return without requesting a return first, they will not accept it.

Shipping: Shipping is calculated at the time of checkout. Upon checking out, you will get an email with tracking info- just be sure to allow 48 hours to let the tracking information. The company processes all orders within 48 hours, barring holidays and weekends. Once your order actually ships, you’ll get an email notifying you of this.

Website: Budpop’s website is beautifully constructed and is easy on the eyes. Navigation is simple, on desktop just mouse over the top tab to view the products; on mobile simply use the hamburger menu to view what they have.

Price: Individually, bottles of these gummies cost $60. But with a 5-bottle bulk buy, they can be as low as $38. This is a fair price for quality CBD.

#2. Fab CBD – Top Rated CBD Gummies For Anxiety

Brand Overview

Fab CBD ventured into CBD production after years of making a name for itself in the healthcare industry. Therefore, it already had a loyal consumer base to build on, rather than having to start from scratch and gain new customers. Their years of experience also allowed them to provide effective CBD solutions to medicinal users instead of recreational ones.

This company has explicit guidelines in place to ensure the hemp it uses is organic and only includes the best natural additives. In addition, the hemp is grown using only the most effective farming techniques by all legal requirements. The methods used to manufacture these hemp products are in line with the latest in the industry.

One of the things we loved the most about Fab CBD is their transparency, which provides adequate information to users on the techniques used in production and more. The results of third-party lab tests conducted on their products are readily available on the official website.

Highlights

High-Quality CBD

Fab CBD only uses hemp grown locally on farms in Colorado, U.S. and they use a CBD isolates extract in their products. Their gummies each have a potency of 25mg and each bottle contains 30 CBD gummies. Moreover, they have excellent taste with a tangy, fruity flavoring. Their natural, high quality ingredients include the following:

Sugarcane

Citric acid

Added flavor (natural)

Apple juice concentrate

Black currant juice Pectic polysaccharides

Vitamin C

Hemp extracts

Carrot juice

For more information on the ingredients used in these gummies, you can visit the brand’s official website here.

Lab Testing

All products produced by Fab CBD are third-party lab tested by ProVerde Labs, ensuring safety and quality to users.

Returns & Shipping

Fab CBD allows users to request a refund within 30 days of purchase if they are unhappy with the product. However, they will not refund your shipping charges. Shipping fees are only included in a refund when the product has been wrongly delivered.

All domestic orders over $89 are eligible for free shipping. Shipping times may vary, but domestic are usually within a week and international are within a month.

Pros

User-friendly website

Free shipping on orders over $89

Locally-sourced CBD

Natural ingredients used

Refunds up to 30 days after purchase

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Shipping times can be long

Shipping charges not included in refund

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Potency CBD Gummy

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals is among the most highly reputed brands in the CBD industry and has been producing the highest quality, organic CBD products for years now. One look across the brand’s official website, and you are sure to find various CBD products on offer, each more popular than the other.

This company was established in California and produces mainly organic, vegan CBD products. One of the reasons this brand enjoys widespread popularity is that it has great customer support services in addition to the quality of the products themselves.

Several products sold by Cheef Botanicals are quite popular among users, but one of the more popular products is the CBD gummies we are reviewing here.

These gummies are known to be free from gluten and made with all-natural ingredients. You will not find any artificial additives in these gummies, only natural flavors and colors.

The natural additives found in these gummies are those that could help boost users’ overall health and wellness. We found these gummies to be more potent and effective than most others we have researched.

Highlights

High-Quality CBD

Cheef Botanicals only produces their CBD gummies with hemp from farms in Colorado, U.S. They use full-spectrum CBD extract in their products, and each gummy contains 10mg CBD. Customers receive 30 gummies in one bottle, which come in a variety of flavors and dosages. Ingredients are natural, do not contain any additives, and include the following:

Citric acid

Organic rice syrup

Full-spectrum CBD extract

Pectic polysaccharides

Sugar

Fruit flavors (natural)

Fruit coloring (natural)

Water

Blue-green algae (spirulina)

For more information on the ingredients used in these gummies, you can visit the brand’s official website here.

Lab Testing

Cheef Botanicals assures their customers they are provided with a quality product by having all of their CBD gummies third-party lab tested by Cannasafe.

Returns & Shipping

This company stands out from others on this list because they offer a one-month trial period. In this time, customers can try their CBD gummies risk-free and get a refund if they are unsatisfied. However, refunds are only eligible on bottles that are more than 70% unused and do not include shipping fees.

In addition, all domestic orders across the U.S. are shipped free of charge and are generally delivered within three business days. Customers also have the option to expedite shipping, and receive their product even quicker, by paying an additional $7.50.

Pros

Website well-designed and very simple to navigate

Offers a one-month trial period

Free, fast shipping on all domestic orders

Locally-sourced CBD

Uses natural ingredients

Available in a variety of flavors and dosages

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Refunds are restrictive and do not include shipping

#4. CBDistillery – Best THC-Free Gummies

Brand Overview

If a tight budget is what is stopping you from investing in CBD gummies, you may want to give CBDistillery a shot. This brand is known to produce reasonably priced products that are not inferior in quality to those produced by more expensive companies in the market.

Like the best brands in the industry, CBDistillery also focuses on creating products that rely on organic rather than artificial ingredients to combat anxiety and other medical conditions.

The quality of hemp used in these gummies is truly impressive considering the price at which they currently retail. The hemp is organic and extracted using effective techniques that do not use harmful chemicals or processes that could compromise the quality of the hemp.

In addition, these gummies are ideal for those craving full-spectrum in a flavorful form. These gummies are also free from gluten and other allergens.

Vegans will find they can consume these gummies as well. Moreover, one of the biggest benefits is that they are THC-free.

These gummies are tested in laboratories and certified as being safe for consumption and regular use by all of the relevant authorities.

Highlights

High-Quality CBD

CBDistillery offers CBD gummies made from hemp grown in Colorado, U.S. The gummies are potent at 30mg per gummy with 30 in one bottle. CBDistillery uses broad-spectrum CBD extract in their gummies, which are available in multiple flavors, including Strawberry, Raspberry, and more. The ingredients are natural and include the following:

Water

Citric acid

Natural coloring

Starch

Pectic polysaccharides

Sugar

Natural flavoring

Tapioca extract

Hemp extract

Malic acid

For more information on the ingredients used in these CBD gummies, you can visit the brand’s official website here.

Lab Testing

CBDistillery outsources their product testing to ACS Lab, which conducts independent tests for safety and quality assurance.

Returns & Shipping

They provide their costumes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if they are unhappy with their purchase. For orders placed on the website, delivery charges are covered by the brand if the product is damaged. Only users who have tried the product for 14 days or more can request a refund. Not all money-back requests are approved, as they do need to be approved by the brand.

Moreover, they have free shipping for domestic orders above $75. Users have the option to expedite shipping and receive their order within three business days. Regular orders arrive within five business days in the U.S.

Pros

High-quality products

Vegan-friendly

100% organic

Affordable

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Website does not give detailed information

#5. Hemp Bombs – Most Flavorful

Brand Overview

There is a reason CBD users who wish to sample interesting flavor profiles purchase their gummies from Hemp Bomb. This brand has developed quite a reputation for producing some of the most flavorful and tasty CBD gummies currently available in the market.

In addition, these gummies are created using the highest quality organic hemp sourced from the best farms across the country.

All legal and safety requirements are complied with during the production and extraction of the hemp used in these products. Not only this, but the brand is also quite particular about having its hemp and final products tested before making them available for purchase.

Therefore, with Hemp Bomb gummies, you can be sure to receive a product that is both effective and packed with flavor.

The most impressive feature of these gummies is that they manage to be highly flavorful without the addition of any artificial flavoring agents. Only organic ingredients, such as tea leaves, are used to flavor these gummies.

These ingredients also help ensure these gummies can alleviate feelings of anxiety among users.

Highlights

High-Quality CBD

Hemp Bombs sources their hemp through farms across the U.S. Their gummies are available in multiple different potencies ranging from 120mg to 3000mg. They utilize broad-spectrum CBD extract for their gummies, which come in amazing flavors such as Lime, Strawberry, and Berry. These gummies are made with ingredients such as:

Malic acid

Melatonin

Sugar

Pectic polysaccharides

Ascorbic acid

Gelatin

Flavoring (both natural and some artificial)

FD&C No.3 (red)

FD&C No.5 (yellow)

FD&C No.1 (blue)

Corn

Broad-spectrum CBD extract

Lactic acid

For more information on the ingredients used in these gummies, you can visit the brand’s official website here.

Lab Testing

Hemp Bombs assures they test their products by third-party labs. This shows their brand is trustworthy and credible for their users to safely consume.

Return & Shipping Policy

This company allows refunds and exchanges on products that are purchased directly from their official website. If a user is not satisfied with their product within 30 days of purchase, they have the option to return or exchange.

Hemp Bombs international shipping options are only available to a few countries. Their domestic shipping is delivered to locations across the U.S. within ten business days. However, this does not include Canada. All orders that are shipped to military locations take between four and six weeks.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Flavorful gummies

May help with relaxation

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

On the pricier side

Factors to Consider

Brand Standing

A brand’s standing in the market and the reputation it enjoys allows you to gauge whether or not its products are worth purchasing.

It can also show you how customers have responded to the brand over the years and how well the brand has been able to maintain consumer loyalty.

The best way to understand the kind of reputation a brand enjoys is to read through its user reviews on online forums and third-party seller websites.

Reliability

You can tell if a brand is reliable and trustworthy by observing the transparency it exhibits concerning its extraction and manufacturing processes. If a brand makes such information readily available and easily accessible online, it is a good sign that the brand is reliable.

Not all users feel comfortable using CBD products, which is why it is important for brands to make information on testing and manufacturing easy to access in order to allay any fears of frauds or scams.

Ingredients Used

The most respected and popular brands in the industry use natural, organic ingredients to produce CBD gummies. Even the flavoring used for these gummies should ideally be natural and free from any synthetic flavoring.

Since gummies are brightly colored, the same goes for synthetic coloring as well. The more a brand uses natural additives to flavor and color its products, the more effective it will be.

Types of Extract

If you are familiar with CBD, you will know it is generally available in three distinct types depending on the extraction method. These types are broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolates.

Full-spectrum CBD contains THC while broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products do not. Besides THC, these extracts generally contain terpenes, plant nutrients, and oils that can have diverse effects on the human body.

Potency

If you want to consume CBD products that are strong and effective, you will need to opt for those that contain the highest amount of CBD.

Products with lesser amounts of CBD can prove to be effective as well; however, they are generally less effective because they do not usually contain terpenes.

Third-Party Testing

The most reliable brands in the CBD industry have their products tested by independent, third-party labs.

If the results of these lab tests are made available to users online via the brand’s official website, you will know the brand is trustworthy and will likely deliver on its claims.

Additionally, these reports contain information on the quantity of THC and other ingredients (artificial and natural) contained in the product, which prove useful when choosing the right product for you.

Source of Hemp

While CBD brands use various sources of hemp to create CBD products, the best brands generally source hemp from local farms across the U.S. In doing so, they are able to exercise better control over extraction processes. This also makes it easier for them to examine whether or not the hemp farms are free from artificial insecticides, pesticides, and more that could damage the quality of the hemp and, consequently, the CBD.

Sizes

To understand the dosage of the CBD gummies you will be consuming, you will first need to understand how CBD gummy sizes work. With that being said, it is easier to determine the dose of CBD gummies than it is with other CBD products, such as CBD oil.

You can check out the product page on any brand’s website for concise information on the dosages of CBD per gummy and per each bottle of gummies.

Taste

Some people enjoy the natural flavor of hemp while others prefer their gummies to have a more varied flavor profile. When it comes to gummies, most people expect to experience a sweet, tangy flavor they usually get when eating regular candy.

However, not all CBD gummies are alike when it comes to flavor due to the additives that are used, among other things. Therefore, when you choose a product for regular consumption, make sure you pick a flavor you are fond of and that has been added naturally.

Customer Support Services

It does not matter if a brand produces high-quality CBD products if its customer support services are not up to par.

Before and after sales services can help customers decide whether or not they want to continue purchasing from the brand; therefore, this is an important factor to consider when choosing a product.

Website

A good brand website should be well-designed, simple to navigate, and should contain all of the information a potential customer would require to make a satisfactory purchase.

All additional information regarding discounts, promotions, subscriptions, and more should be easily available on the website as well. The best brand websites also have the smoothest checkout processes and various payment options.

Shipping and Returns

A good brand lists out the policies related to shipping, refunds, returns, and exchanges clearly on their website so customers have minimal queries.

Shipping for domestic orders should ideally take place within a week of purchasing with a reasonable amount of time added for international shipping. Refunds and returns should also be processed quickly and in an orderly fashion.

How CBD Gummies Help With Anxiety

After years of research, we know how adequate information is available on how CBD can help alleviate anxiety among regular users — both new and experienced. Out of all of the mental illnesses prevalent today, anxiety is among the most common.

Therefore, those who suffer from anxiety are constantly on the lookout for more natural alternatives to traditional medicine to help them cope.

Ever since highly reputed brands in the CBD industry started producing solutions for anxiety, these products seem to be increasing in popularity.

Those with anxiety who are hesitant to rely on traditional methods of treatment have found they can rely on CBD to help them soothe it over time.

The following are the types of anxiety that CBD is known to relieve:

OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder)

Social anxiety

Panic disorder

General anxiety

PTSD

Some of the most reliable studies available today conducted by experts have led us to believe CBD can play a big role in alleviating both anxiety and clinical depression.

Scores of users who have relied on CBD gummies and other products to soothe their anxiety have achieved great results.

Using CBD products to deal with anxiety disorders has allowed people to return to their routine with minimal side effects.

The following are the benefits of using CBD gummies to relieve anxiety:

There is no possibility of addiction or reliance.

The effects of CBD do not make users high.

CBD does not intoxicate users.

How CBD Affects Your Body?

It is not very difficult to understand how CBD can affect the functioning of your body, even though it can be consumed in a variety of ways. The aim of using CBD is to have it reach the endocannabinoid system in your body. It achieves this by passing through other systems (blood, digestive system, etc.).

Once CBD reaches the endocannabinoid system, it takes effect to relieve anxiety and other related disorders. This in turn triggers reactions in your nervous system that change your perception of anxiety, inflammation, and more.

How Exactly CBD Works to Relieve Anxiety

If you are still unconvinced about how CBD can help relieve anxiety, we recommend taking a look at the following evidence:

In the year 2020, Cannabis and Cannabinoid featured an article on the effects of CBD on anxiety and outlined convincing evidence.

In the year 2019, the Permanente Journal featured various studies that outlined the effects of CBD on anxiety and how effective it was at battling it.

In the year 2015, the Neurotherapeutics Journal featured proof CBD helps those suffering from anxiety and panic disorder in particular.

How You Can Use CBD Gummies

These gummies taste very much like regular candy, so all you need to do is pick your favorite flavor and start using them to alleviate your anxiety.

As these gummies come in various flavors and feature different types of extracts, you will likely be spoiled for choice when purchasing one of these. Make sure you opt for gummies that contain mostly organic, natural ingredients as opposed to those that contain artificial additives.

Once you start using CBD gummies, you may find you feel calmer, more relaxed, and your quality of sleep may improve as well.

Ideal Dosage

There is no such thing as an ideal dosage when it comes to determining how much CBD you should consume to treat anxiety.

This mainly depends on what kind of anxiety disorder you are suffering from, your age, gender, weight, and more. We have mentioned the dosage of the gummies under each product review, which should give you some idea of how these dosages work.

It is always best to begin your journey with CBD using a smaller dosage so you can assess how exactly it affects your body over time.

Conclusion – Which CBD Gummies for Anxiety Should You Buy?

All of the brands we have featured above seem to have their dosage specifications right, which has helped scores of users deal with anxiety effectively. You can opt for any one of these brands and be sure to achieve satisfactory results. However, for us, Budpop is the best CBD gummies brand for anxiety.

