Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety and Depression: Top 5 Hemp Edibles [2022]

Do you suffer from sudden anxiety attacks? Anxiety attacks may arise out of nowhere to hamper your mental well-being. Anxiety attacks may leave you frustrated, stressed, and depressed. Such conditions may negatively impact your job as well as career.

You must be well aware of the amazing mental and physical healing effects of CBD. CBD can put you out of your anxiety, stress, and depression. Ingesting CBD just got way exciting with some delicious natural fruit-flavored CBD-infused gummy candies available in the market.

These fruit-flavored chews are infused with high-grade hemp-derived CBD extracts to rejuvenate your brain. They have great calming and relaxing effects. If you are a CBD enthusiast, there is no better way for you to ingest CBD than these mouth-watering tempting CBD gummies.

This guide will discuss the five CBD gummy brands ruling the online CBD market. We will also present a buyer’s guide to help you select the best CBD gummies online.

Top Five CBD Gummies for Anxiety Relief

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market

#2. BudPop – Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Best THC-Free Gummies

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Premium CBD Gummy Cubes

#5. FAB CBD – Chew Anytime for Anxiety Relief

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness is our top brand choice for CBD gummies for anxiety. These delicious fruit-flavored CBD gummies come in full-spectrum CBD potency.

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies comprise high-grade natural and organically-farmed full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD extracts. These CBD gummies comprise 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients and are devoid of artificial additives. Only natural sweeteners, fruit flavors, and colors are used in making them.

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are highly potent and have great calming and relaxing effects to relieve you from anxiety. These CBD gummies are third-party certified. The gummies come in 750 mg and 1500 mg packs. A jar of 750 mg of full-spectrum CBD gummies is $44.95.

Exhale Wellness provides great subscription discounts and code offers on all CBD gummy packs. The brand has a free economy shipping option and a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are made from full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD extracts.

Contain 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients

Devoid of artificial additives and contain natural sweeteners, fruit flavors, and colors only

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Third-party lab tested

Pros

May relieve anxiety

May have calming and relaxing effects

Come in delicious assorted fruit flavors

Great potency

Vegan-friendly

Enticing subscription discounts and code offers

Free economy shipping provision

30-day 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop — Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

BudPop offers CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies for anxiety. These gummies contain 25 mg CBD and 150 mg Ashwagandha per gummy. Ashwagandha powers up the healing effects of CBD in these gummies as these two natural compounds work synergistically to relieve your anxiety and panic attacks. Besides promoting calmness and relaxation, these CBD + Ashwagandha gummies may also improve your energy and focus levels.

The CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies are made of high-grade full-spectrum CBD extracts and less than 0.3% THC. These tempting mixed berry-flavored CBD gummies are made up of 100% natural, vegan-friendly and non-GMO ingredients and are devoid of artificial additives. They contain natural sweeteners, fruit flavors, and colors only.

BudPop’s CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies are tested by a third-party lab. A bottle contains 30 gummies and is priced at $59.95. BudPop provides enticing subscription discounts and offers along with fast and free shipping on all orders in the U.S. and a 30-day money-back guarantee to customers.

Highlights

BudPop’s CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies are made of high-grade full-spectrum CBD extract

Contain 25 mg CBD and 150 mg Ashwagandha per gummy

Comprise all-natural, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients and natural terpenes

Less than 0.3% THC

Free from artificial additives and contain only natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors

Third-party lab tested

Pros

May relieve anxiety and panic attacks

May have calming and relaxing effects

May improve your energy and focus levels

Mouth-watering mixed berry flavor

Great potency

Vegan-friendly

Enticing subscription discounts and offers

Free express shipping in the U.S.

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Cheef Botanicals — Best THC-Free Gummies

Try the Vegan CBD Gummies from Cheef Botanicals to help manage your anxiety. These mouth-watering fruit-flavored gummies are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil derived from organic and naturally-farmed hemp. They are 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients and are free from artificial additives. They contain natural sweeteners, fruit flavors, and colors only.

Such delicious CBD treats come in various natural fruity flavors like apple, orange, grape, pineapple, and strawberry. Despite being highly potent, these gummies won’t get you high as they contain less than 0.3% THC. They have great calming and relaxing effects, and panic attacks will be gone for good upon consuming them.

Cheef Botanicals’ Vegan CBD Gummies are third-party lab tested. CBD gummy packs come in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg and 3000 mg options. A 300 mg bottle comprising 30 gummies costs $23.95. Cheef Botanicals offers great subscription discounts and code offers along with free shipping on all purchases. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee for ensuring customer satisfaction.

Highlights

The Vegan CBD Gummies from Cheef Botanicals are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil derived from high-grade organically and naturally-farmed hemp.

Made up of 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Free from artificial additives and contain natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors only

Come in fruit as well as gummy cube shapes

Third-party lab tested

Pros

May help in reducing your anxiety

May have calming and relaxing effects

Come in a variety of natural fruity flavors

Highly potent

Vegan-friendly

Amazing subscription discounts and code offers

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No THC-free alternative

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#4. Hollyweed — Premium CBD Gummy Cubes

Hollyweed CBD has come out with Premium CBD Gummy Cubes made of natural and organically-farmed full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD extracts. These Premium CBD Gummies comprise 100% natural, vegan-friendly and non-GMO ingredients. They contain natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors only, and no artificial flavors are used in making them.

Hollyweed CBD’s Premium CBD Gummy Cubes contain less than 0.3% THC. These delicious fruit-flavored CBD gummies have amazing calming and relaxation effects that will relieve you from anxiety attacks. The gummies are made with all-natural gluten-free ingredients like organic hemp, organic blueberries, and organic cane sugar.

Hollyweed CBD’s Premium CBD Gummy Cubes are third-party certified. The CBD gummies are available in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg packs. A 300 mg pack of CBD gummies costs $23.95. Hollyweed CBD provides great subscription discounts on packs. The brand provides free shipping on all purchases and a 30-day money-back guarantee to customers.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD’s Premium CBD Gummy Cubes are made out of natural and organically-farmed full-spectrum CBD extracts

Comprise 100% natural, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO ingredients

Free from artificial additives and contain natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors only

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Third-party lab tested

Pros

May relieve your anxiety attacks

May have calming and relaxing effect

Vegan-friendly

Great subscription discounts on packs

Free shipping on all purchases

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only one CBD gummy product available

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#5. FAB CBD — Chew Anytime for Anxiety Relief

FAB CBD brings you the “Anytime” chews which may have anxiety-relieving and calming effects. These CBD gummies are made out of broad-spectrum CBD isolate, derived from premium quality organically-farmed hemp from Colorado.

The Anytime CBD gummies contain 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients and are devoid of artificial additives. They contain natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors only. These gummies come in a delightful variety of natural fruit flavors.

FAB CBD’s Anytime CBD gummies are third-party lab tested. A bottle containing 30 gummies is priced at $59, and each gummy comes with 25 mg of CBD. FAB CBD has lucrative discounts and offers for customers along with free shipping in the U.S. on orders greater than $99. It also has a 30-day full refund policy for customer convenience.

Highlights

FAB CBD’s Anytime CBD gummies are made up of high-grade organically-farmed hemp-derived CBD isolate and essential natural terpenes

Contain 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients

THC-free

Free from artificial additives and contain natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors only

To be consumed during the day

Third-party lab tested

Pros

May relieve your anxiety and panic attacks

May have calming and relaxing effects

May improve your energy and focus levels

Come in tempting varieties of natural fruit flavors

Good potency

Vegan-friendly and THC-free

Lucrative discounts and offers

30-day refund policy

Cons

Free shipping in the U.S. on purchases above $99 only

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD

How We Selected the Top Five Brands of CBD Gummies for Anxiety Issues

You want to enjoy the mental healing effects of CBD. That may be why you would want to go for CBD gummies because these gummies are the easiest and tastiest method of consuming CBD. However, you need to be careful while purchasing CBD gummies online because the online CBD market is filled with fake or ineffective CBD products that make false promises. Such CBD products like gummies may not have enough CBD infused in them to calm and relax you down. What’s worse, they might not have any CBD in them at all, making them just ordinary chewy candies.

To ensure consumer safety, we decided to formulate a list of the five best CBD gummies available online, which are highly effective and have great anxiety-relieving effects. We made this list to consider purchasing from these online brands only. Initially, we had a list of hundreds of CBD gummy brands placed before us, which we cut short to these five after considering certain factors.

Factors We Considered While Formulating This List

#1. Hemp Quality

We ensured that our recommended CBD gummies are made of high-grade hemp-derived CBD extracts. We generally prefer those brands that make their CBD gummies out of organically-farmed hemp. Such hemp is of the purest quality as it is free from harmful agricultural chemicals like insecticides and pesticides.

#2. Ingredients

Our recommended CBD gummies are only 100% natural ingredients. They do not have any artificial additives or artificial flavors or colors. The fruit flavors and colors used in making these gummies are 100% natural.

#3. Effectiveness

Our recommended CBD gummies effectively induce calm and relaxation. They will drive away your anxiety attacks instantly, and just one gummy can keep you calm and relaxed for as long as six hours.

#4. Flavors

For sure, nothing compares to the delicious and mouth-watering flavors of our recommended CBD gummies. These CBD chews come in tempting varieties of natural fruit flavors that you won’t be able to resist munching on.

#5. Dosage

Our mentioned CBD gummies come with measured CBD per gummy candy. These gummies have controlled and safe dosages and just one gummy is enough to calm and relax you down for as long as six hours.

#6. Third-Party Lab Tests

Our recommended CBD gummies are third-party tested. Each brand’s test results are an excellent way to evaluate the quality of its products.

#7. Brand Reputation

Our listed CBD gummies are from the top popular brands in the online CBD market. These CBD gummies are in great demand.

#8. User Reviews

Our listed CBD gummies have secured great responses from verified consumers on their official brand websites. Customers are highly impressed with the anxiety-relieving effects of these delicious CBD-infused chewy candies.

#9. Pricing and Packaging

These CBD gummies are quite affordable and come with lucrative discounts and offers on their official brand websites. What’s more, they have attractive and secured packaging as well.

#10. Shipping and Returns

Our recommended CBD gummy brands have customer-friendly and reliable shipping and refund policies. You won’t face any inconveniences or hassles during product deliveries or returns as a customer.

#11. Brand Website

Our listed CBD gummy brands have very user-friendly websites equipped with easy-to-handle drop-down menus. These websites are quite transparent about their products as well.

#12. Customer Support

All these online CBD gummy brands have 24/7 friendly and supportive customer services. All contact details of their customer service centers are provided on their official websites only.

How To Buy the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety Relief: A Comprehensive Guide

When purchasing CBD gummies online, ensure that you go for authentic, popular, and in-demand brands like what we have mentioned. If you want to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of CBD in your gummy candies, then never go for unpopular or cheaper brand options. Otherwise, you may end up with ordinary gummy candies having no CBD in them at all.

Remember that even while purchasing our recommended CBD gummies online, always place your orders only on their official brand websites. Never go for purchases on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, or Alibaba, as our recommended CBD gummy brands sell their products on their official websites only. The products by our brand names which you may come across on e-commerce platforms are fake.

This section will discuss the factors you need to consider while purchasing CBD gummies f online. We will also offer some insights on CBD gummies.

Factors You Should Consider While Purchasing CBD Gummies From Online

#1. Product Legality

In the U.S., CBD is mostly legal. However, states like Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Texas have imposed restrictions on CBD. Also, some states like Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota have made CBD completely illegal. Before ordering CBD gummies online, ensure that your state permits CBD use. Else, you may land into legal trouble.

#2. Type of Gummies

If you are looking forward to purchasing CBD gummies to relieve your anxiety attacks, then make sure that you only get CBD gummies. Your preferred online brand may also sell Delta-8 THC or Delta-9 THC gummies. Don’t go for them by mistake. Always go through every detail carefully before you purchase your required gummies.

Also, your desired online brand may offer a variety of CBD gummies that have different effects. If you want relief from your anxiety, make sure you correctly select only those CBD gummies that may have calming and relaxing effects to drive away your anxieties.

#3. Hemp Quality

Make sure that the CBD gummies which you are going for are made out of high-grade hemp-derived CBD extracts only. It is best to go for those brands that make their CBD gummies out of organically-farmed hemp. The hemp should be of good quality, free from harmful agricultural chemicals like insecticides and pesticides.

#4. Ingredients

The CBD gummies you will be for must be made out of 100% natural ingredients. They should not have artificial additives or artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors.

#5. Effectiveness

Always check the quantities of CBD in the gummies you will purchase and make sure that they contain CBD in substantial proportions to induce calm and relaxation. Doing this will ensure that the CBD gummies you are planning to purchase will have immediate effects and will be effective enough to keep away your anxiety for quite some time.

#6. Flavors

CBD gummies come in delicious natural fruity flavors. Make sure that you choose your desired flavor before placing your orders.

#7. Dosage

Check the dosage requirements of your preferred CBD gummies before purchasing. CBD gummies usually come in measured, controlled, and safe dosages, and just one gummy will be enough to calm and relax you down for almost six hours.

#8. Third-Party Lab Tests

You must always consider going for third-party certified CBD gummies. It is because third-party tests show no favoritism and are unbiased with their product reports.

#9. Brand Reputation

Always purchase CBD gummies from popular online brands with great demand. Never go for unpopular and cheaper options.

#10. User Reviews

Before purchase, check the reviews and ratings given by verified consumers on the official brand websites of your preferred CBD gummy brand. You will get a good idea, just how satisfied the customers are with the product.

#11. Shipping and Returns

Before placing your order, ensure that your preferred online CBD gummy brand has provisions for shipping its products to your location. The brand should have a reliable return policy so that you won’t face any inconveniences or hassles if you need to return a product.

#12. Packaging

Accept the CBD gummies only if the packaging and seal are intact. If you come across any wear and tear in the packaging or seal, you must return the product immediately as this signifies opened and used products.

Which CBD Gummies Are Best? Full-Spectrum, Broad-Spectrum, or CBD Isolate?

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC. So long you do not mind having a bit of THC in your CBD gummies, either of these options should be suitable.

However, if you do not like THC in your CBD gummies or have to go through regular drug screenings, CBD isolate may be a better option for you.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies come with numerous benefits:

They have calming and relaxing effects that drive away your anxiety, panic attacks, stress, and depression

They may improve your mental balance and focus

These CBD gummies come in tempting natural fruit flavors

They have predetermined CBD dosage levels per gummy

CBD gummies are the easiest and safest method of CBD ingestion

Side Effects of CBD Gummies

Possible side effects of CBD gummies include reduced appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dry mouth, drowsiness, or fatigue. These gummies contain substantial amounts of CBD and may cause side effects if overdosed. Side effects from these gummies may also arise if you happen to be allergic to CBD or THC.

Hence, to be on the safer side, it is always recommended that you adhere to their dosages strictly. One gummy may keep away your anxiety attacks for almost six hours. If you are allergic to CBD or THC, you must refrain from consuming any type of CBD gummies. Choose other options instead.

How To Get the Best Effects From Your CBD Gummies

There is just one simple method to get the best anxiety-relieving effects from your CBD gummies. You just need to adhere to their dosage and usage instructions. These CBD gummies usually come in predetermined and measured levels of CBD per gummy to cure your anxiety.

Hence, just popping one gummy in your mouth is enough to calm and relax you down for almost six hours. For best results, make sure that you consume these CBD gummies separately and not along with any prescription drugs or supplements.

FAQs on CBD Gummies

Q1. Will I get high from CBD gummies?

You won’t get high consuming CBD gummies because these gummies are either THC-free or contain less than 0.3% THC.

Q2. Are CBD gummies safe?

CBD gummies are all-natural and are safe if you follow their recommended dosages. Each gummy has predetermined and measured quantities of CBD for curing your anxieties. Usually, one gummy can keep away your anxiety for almost six hours.

However, side effects may occur upon overdosing on CBD gummies which we have discussed previously. Also, do not consume CBD gummies if you are allergic to cannabinoids.

Q3. How long will the anxiety-relieving effects of CBD gummies last?

CBD gummies usually come in measured and predetermined quantities of CBD. Usually, one CBD gummy can relieve your anxiety for six hours.

However, individual results may vary, and some people may require a bit more dosage of CBD to gain calming effects compared to others. Whatever you do, just do not consume more than the required amount of CBD gummies in a day to avoid the potential side effects of CBD and THC.

Q4. Are CBD gummies legal?

In the U.S., CBD products are mostly legal. However, certain states have banned or restricted CBD. Ensure that you know your local state laws before purchasing CBD gummies online. Purchase CBD gummies only if your state law allows else you may land into legal trouble.

Q5. Will I fail a drug test upon consuming CBD gummies?

Note that drug tests are meant for detecting THC in your system. If you consume gummies made from CBD isolate, you won’t get detected in a drug test. However, the chances of THC detection become high if you have consumed THC-containing full- or broad-spectrum CBD gummies before a drug test.

Q6. Are CBD gummies suitable for people with diabetes?

CBD gummies contain natural sugar in large proportions and may not be suitable for people with diabetes. If you have diabetes, you must go for sugar-free CBD gummies to relieve your anxiety.

Q7. Is there a legal age for purchasing CBD gummies?

Mostly, the legal age for purchasing CBD gummies is 18, and in some cases, it is 21. These online CBD gummy brands will always verify your age before accessing their websites. So, make sure that you are at least 18 or 21 years old.

Q8. How do I store CBD gummies?

You must store CBD gummy bottles in a cool and dark place away from heat and sunlight. Keep the bottle caps fastened to protect the gummies from air and moisture.

Could CBD Gummies Be Your Ultimate Path Towards Anxiety Relief?

Now ingesting CBD just got even more tasty and exciting with delicious CBD gummies. If you were thinking about opting for prescription drugs to control your anxiety and panic attacks, it’s time you thought otherwise and opted for these natural mouth-watering options instead. Also, these CBD-infused natural fruit-flavored chewy candies are much safer than other CBD options as they come in predetermined and measured quantities of CBD per gummy to relieve your anxiety and stress.

Based on our analysis of quality, safety, potency, and brand offerings, we have decided to place Exhale Wellness‘ CBD gummies as our top choice. All our recommended CBD gummy options come with exciting discounts and offers sported on their official brand websites. Grab hold of these discounts and offers for the ultimate online shopping experience.

