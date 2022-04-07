5 Best CBD Products for Sleep, Recovery, Pain, and Stress

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

By now, you’ve probably heard there are a handful ailments that science and athletes say CBD can actually help with: trouble sleeping when you have a big meeting tomorrow, body pains after taking a digger off your mountain bike, stress or anxiety when responsibilities start piling up, and muscle recovery after a heavy leg or chest day.

But the key to leveraging the power of CBD is sorting the snake oil from the reliable formulas. That means finding brands that have intentional formulations.

For starters, that looks like using high-quality hemp. But we find it best to not just rely on CBD alone—there is an array of other plants that can act as medicine to help you sleep better or recover faster.

Enter Evn, a no-fuss CBD brand that focuses on high-quality extracts, trusted by world-class athletes.

Evn CBD products are made from non-GMO, organically grown hemp plants on family-owned hemp farms in Colorado. Smaller farms cared for by real people is usually a guarantee for higher-quality plants.

Evn then uses premium-grade CO2 equipment to extract the CBD from hemp plants for a cleaner distillation, and it tests all its final formulas at accredited, third-party independent labs to ensure everything is hitting the benchmarks for quality and consistency.

The result: You’re putting incredibly high-quality CBD in your body that’s been confirmed to be pure, reliable, and as effective as possible.

But there are two other reasons Evn CBD products stand out above others. For starters, its products focused on sleep, pain relief, and other ailments leverage more than just the power of CBD—the formulas have been thoughtfully crafted with other powerful herbs and plants proven by science to help you find relief, like curcumin for pain and L-Theanine for sleep.

But the real clincher: Evn offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee that says if you don’t find its products help your ailment, you get your money back. So there’s little reason not to give the brand trusted by athletes and everyday guys alike, a shot.

Here are our top picks.

For Sleep: Evn Sleep Powder

For as little research as we have on CBD, we are pretty confident it can help with sleep troubles: When people who had basic trouble sleeping took CBD before bed for a month, some 67 percent started scoring a better night’s rest, reports a large 2019 study in the Permanente Journal. Other research shows CBD might even help folks with sleep apnea and insomnia.

Evn’s Sleep Powder offers 20mg full-spectrum CBD per serving, which allows for the entourage effect wherein terpenes and other cannabinoids can work together to enhance the power of CBD.

But what makes this powder truly powerful is that, in addition to the cannabinoid, this product is elevated by a blend of vitamins and minerals all supported by science to either help you fall asleep faster or stay asleep longer, including magnesium, passion flower, L-Theanine, and melatonin.

The powder has a nice, slightly sweet vanilla-cacao flavor that mixes well in warm milk or a “mylk” alternative—a nighttime drink that’ll land you hours of uninterrupted rest for tomorrow’s adventures.

For Pain: Evn CBD Curcumin Capsules

You’ve probably heard CBD’s psychoactive brother, THC, is a great remedy for pain, but you actually don’t need the mind-altering effects to score relief: A 2016 study in the European Journal of Pain found topical CBD helped relieve pain and inflammation in rats without any side effects, and a whopping 79 percent of the people in that 2019 Permanente Journal study said nightly CBD helped improve their anxiety and sleep.

Evn’s CBD Curcumin Capsules are ideal for soothing pain because, in addition to 25mg high-quality CBD, each capsule also contains 10mg curcumin. The bright yellow chemical in turmeric, curcumin has been proven to help reduce inflammation, theoretically supercharging pain relief.

Packed with that extra punch and all-natural relief, these capsules are ideal to keep on hand whether you’re looking to soothe achy joints after a long day of sitting at work or muscle soreness after a big day in the mountains.

For athletic recovery: Evn CBD Salve

Now, CBD for athletic recovery is one area we don’t have a ton of human research to support, but it’s a common recovery tool we hear athletes swear by. And some animal studies report topical creams with pure CBD can help relieve arthritis pain and be both anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving.

Intended to be rubbed into skin after a heavy lifting day or long run, Evn’s CBD Salve provides 500mg broad-spectrum CBD per jar to help soothe tired muscles. The formula—beloved by world-class athletes and weekend warriors alike—is enhanced by eucalyptus and lavender oils. These medicinal plants not only help you relax further, but they also help make the balm smell lush as you rub it into achy muscles. The base of the salve is beeswax and MCT oil, which is super hydrating and easy on sensitive skin, so it’ll agree with most everyone.

If you regularly feel anxious or stressed, we couldn’t recommend CBD more. Studies show small doses of the cannabinoid can help with a range of anxiety-related disorders. Even the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that rats given CBD exhibit diminished anxiety and lower heart rates. In particular, CBD can help offset that late-night, anxiety-induced, wide-awake feeling—which most of us know all too well.

For stress and anxiety, we love Evn’s pure CBD formulas, which offer a super clean cannabinoid from organically sourced, small-farm hemp plants without any herbs or minerals to enhance the effect. For this, Evn has two products we love.

CBD Gummy Bears are ideal if you want a smaller, more controlled dose. You’ll know exactly how much CBD you’re getting with each gummy (10mg) and you can adjust your dosage higher or lower according to how you feel after one. It’ll take longer to kick in (your body has to digest it), but it’s often a more nuanced and steady stabilizer.

Meanwhile, tinctures are more versatile if your stress and anxiety levels range day to day. They’re also ideal if you need the relief to kick in ASAP. Evn’s tinctures are made with broad-spectrum CBD, which means that it contains no trace of THC but does offer the benefits of other plant compounds.

One full dropper of Evn’s CBD Oil will deliver 50mg of the natural stress relief. That means if you just need a little help taking the edge off that heart-racing feeling, you can play with one quarter or half a dropper; then, on days where you’re looking for a serious unwind—say, after meetings or long travel—you can score more milligrams of relief without having to down a bunch of capsules or gummies.

