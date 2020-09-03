5 Best Face Masks for Working Out On Amazon Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Right now we are in the midst of a brand new month. August has come and gone, leaving us with September. And with September here, that means something else is coming. Autumn is in the air and the means change is also in the air. But there is something that isn’t changing anytime soon.

Who would have thought things could have gone so wrong in the world that we’d still be dealing with a pandemic by the time September rolled around? And not just dealing with it, but expecting it to be with us for many more months to come. No vaccine is in sight, which means there’s no end in sight.

Despite all of this, the world is starting to open back up in some ways. For those of you that like to work out at the gym, you will be happy to see that gyms are starting to open up in parts of the country. But even if you won’t go back and want to work out from home, you still need to take the pandemic into account.

If you go out for a run or a bike ride, you can still come into contact with others. And if you have any worry that you’re going to come into contact with others, even if it’s outside in the fresh air, you need to take precautions. Which means you need to suit up and wear a face mask during a workout.

There is something that needs to be said about all this though. Working out can be a real pain in the butt with a good selection of masks out there. Many of them are not built to last or to be comfortably used during workouts. Strenuous activity is not what many of them are made for.

Thankfully, there are options out there for you fitness freaks. You just need to know what to look for. A heavy and stiff mask is not going to be the kinda option you need on a run or doing some bench presses. You need something lightweight and very breathable. But also something that is going to keep you from germs.

Options abound when it comes to a germ-fighting face mask. You can go for something simple and just keep yourself covered if you don’t expect too much activity or you wanna stay lightweight out there. Or you can go with something that is made specially to help filter out those germs.

Carbon filter masks are the best bet for those of you looking to stay active but safe. Depending on the brand you get, you will get 4 to 5 layers of protection. Each layer doing it’s part to clean up any gunk that is lingering about in the air. That way, you can deeply inhale and exhale during a session with little fear.

Another element is apart of the search for the right kind of face masks for working out. Certain masks can actually help you stay cool. So even though the temperature is starting to drop out there, you will still be getting warmed up during a workout. To help yourself cool down, the right coverage can go a long way.

Some of these masks can do that thanks to the materials used. Instead of the typical mask made from a stiff filter or the like, you get a mask that is all fabric. A fabric that helps wick the moisture away. And when that moisture is wicked away and evaporates on your skin, it leaves you with a nice and cooling sensation.

We know there are tons of options out there for you guy and it can really overwhelming. Who wants to sit around and pick the right kind of mask? Things need to be as easy as possible right now. So we have done you guys a big ole favor and made some choices for you.

Searching through the great resource that is Amazon, we have found 5 amazing face masks for working out. Each mask is one that you would be smart to buy, but only one of them stands out as the best of the bunch to us. That mask is the AstroAI Reusable Dust Face Mask.

When we look for items like this for you guys, what we are looking for is the best overall balance. Something that is affordable, convenient, comfortable, and efficient. We see all of that at high levels with the AstroAI Reusable Dust Face Mask. This means your choices might be a lot easier.

But we all know that people are different. What works for one might not work for the other. Maybe you are looking for something with a more specific focus. Well, we have you covered there too. So if you are looking, you will see 5 options. Best Overall, Best In Between Sets, Best For Running, Best For Biking, and Best Post Workout.

Depending on your needs, you can be sure one of these face masks will work wonderfully for you. All you need to do is scroll down to see each option and a brief description of why each works so well for its specific purpose. Make the choice that works best for you now while stock is still aplenty.

Best Overall

As we mentioned above, we think the best overall should give you the best all-around package. For starters, the price is really good. For a mask that can be reused over and over again with carbon filters, this is a steal. Especially at this sales price. The price doesn’t mean that this is not a good mask. It’s one of the best sellers on Amazon right now for a reason. In terms of comfort, this is high atop the list. Running an errand or, more specifically, working out won’t be an annoyance with this on. It’s sturdy but not too tight. The premium nylon it’s made of won’t irritate the skin and it breathes easily, so you can breathe as hard as need be during a workout. Especially with the air valves built into this mask. Which also leads to the protection element, the carbon filter system. Use them until they need to be replaced and feel a little bit safer out there. For this price, you can’t go wrong with the entire package here.

Get It: Pick up the AstroAI Reusable Dust Face Mask ($18; was $29) at Amazon

Best In Between Sets

Now, if you want a mask that won’t get in the way of your cool down in between sets, we think this 3 pack is the one for you. The masks in here are lightweight as all get out. Lightweight is exactly what you need if need to come down. You can unwind and let yourself get ready for the next set or the next mile with this on. Another great element is that these masks are comfortable to use during a workout. Lightweight means they won’t make you have to work harder. And they’re breathable so you won’t get all fogged up and swampy during the session. Even better is you’ll get 3 of them, so you can use one then throw it in the wash and use the next one. Can’t go wrong there.

Get It: Pick up the Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask 3 Pack ($25) at Amazon

Best For Running

When you go out for a run, you need to make sure you’re ready to run. You don’t wear your baggiest clothes and heaviest boots. Streamlining is the name of the game so you can run with no hindrances. That has to go with face masks too. You want the masks in this 3 pack for your running needs. These are supremely lightweight. The most compact and convenient on this entire list. It’ll help keep you very well protected and it will make it easier to breathe during a run. Running will get you breathing a lot heavier than a weightlifting session. Rewashable and reusable, this 3 pack will stay with you for a good long while. At this price, that isn’t too big of a commitment at all.

Get It: Pick up the EnerPlex Premium 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask 3 Pack ($19) at Amazon

Best For Biking

Bike riding has its own specific set of wants and needs. It’s really gonna work you out in a way that the most vigorous jogging session can bring out. The whole body is getting ravaged during a bike ride. You gotta put a certain level of work in just to keep the bike upright. There are no half measures with a bike. Not to mention that you will more likely than not be out in the sun during a bike ride. So you need something that will keep you safe from germs while also not weighing you down too much and maybe help you not catch a sunburn on your face. Which is what this mask does. That lightweight design makes it breathable so you can go for the gold in the final stretch of your run. With 3 of them in one pack, you can keep going without having to wait for them to get cleaned.

Get It: Pick up the Pamase Camo Face Mask 3 Pack ($15; was $17) at Amazon

Best Post Workout

When you’re done with your workout, you just need to decompress. You’re heading back home from your run/bike ride or your heading to the car from the gym. Even before you do all that, you need to take a seat or drink some water. And after all that, you’re all warmed up. Feeling like you’re gonna roast inside your gym shorts. But you don’t need to do that, especially with a mask adding to the strain. The masks in this 6 pack will help you stay germ-free but it will also help you cool down thanks to the fabric used here wicking the moisture away. When that moisture goes away, it leaves you feeling nice and cool. Which is great on that walk home/to the car. Protection from the pandemic and comfort the entire time you workout and then go home. And 6 stylish masks at this price? Come on, this is hard to beat.

Get It: Pick up the Faybox Bandana Face Mask 6 Pack ($15; was $16) at Amazon

